2024 NHL All-Star Skills lineups: Connor McDavid, William Nylander, and Cale Makar among superstars competing for $1,000,000 prize

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition will take place on February 2 at 7 p.m. ET. This guarantees a new and thrilling competition, featuring 12 of the NHL's top talents vying for an impressive $1 million (USD) winner-takes-all prize.
- Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 7 p.m ET
- Venue: Toronto
- Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, and TVAS
The skills competition roster includes players like J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, and Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who are representing the hosting Maple Leafs.
Other standout talents include Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Nikita Kucherov, representing different teams. Additionally, David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders are filling in for Jack Hughes.
NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Full lineups
Fastest skater
Out of the 12 All-Stars, only five have opted to take part in the fastest skater competition.
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
- Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
One-Timers
The one-time competition will involve eight out of the twelve NHL All-Stars.
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
NHL Passing Challenge
Eleven out of the twelve All-Stars will take part in the NHL Passing Challenge.
- Nathan MacKinnon
- William Nylander
- Cale Makar
- Mathew Barzal
- J.T. Miller
- Nikita Kucherov
- Quinn Hughes
- Connor McDavid
- Elias Pettersson
- Auston Matthews
- Leon Draisaitl
NHL Hardest Shot
The hardest shot competition will involve only five players.
- Auston Matthews
- Cale Makar
- David Pastrnak
- J.T. Miller
- Elias Pettersson
Stick-handling
The stick-handling competition will feature the participation of nine players.
- Quinn Hughes
- Connor McDavid
- Elias Pettersson
- Nikita Kucherov
- Leon Draisaitl
- Nathan MacKinnon
- David Pastrnak
- Mathew Barzal
- William Nylander
NHL Accuracy Shooting
The accuracy shooting challenge will have the participation of 10 All-Stars.
- Nikita Kucherov
- Cale Makar
- Connor McDavid
- Quinn Hughes
- J.T. Miller
- David Pastrnak
- Nathan MacKinnon
- William Nylander
- Leon Draisaitl
- Auston Matthews
NHL All-Star ticket info
Hockey fans can purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com, with prices starting at $44 to $74 for Feb. 1, $154 to $588+ for Feb. 2, and $181 to $882+ for Feb. 3.
For a more premium fan experience, an alternative is to explore the Official Ticket Package on nhlexperiences.com, offering NHL All-Star Game tickets ranging from $1,599 to $2,999.