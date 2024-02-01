2024 NHL All-Star Skills lineups: Connor McDavid, William Nylander, and Cale Makar among superstars competing for $1,000,000 prize

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition will take place on February 2 at 7 p.m. ET. This guarantees a new and thrilling competition, featuring 12 of the NHL's top talents vying for an impressive $1 million (USD) winner-takes-all prize.

Date and Time : Feb. 2 at 7 p.m ET

: Feb. 2 at 7 p.m ET Venue : Toronto

: Toronto Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, and TVAS

The skills competition roster includes players like J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, and Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who are representing the hosting Maple Leafs.

Other standout talents include Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Nikita Kucherov, representing different teams. Additionally, David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders are filling in for Jack Hughes.

NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Full lineups

Fastest skater

Out of the 12 All-Stars, only five have opted to take part in the fastest skater competition.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

One-Timers

The one-time competition will involve eight out of the twelve NHL All-Stars.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

NHL Passing Challenge

Eleven out of the twelve All-Stars will take part in the NHL Passing Challenge.

William Nylander

Cale Makar

Mathew Barzal

J.T. Miller

Nikita Kucherov

Quinn Hughes

Connor McDavid

Elias Pettersson

Auston Matthews

Leon Draisaitl

NHL Hardest Shot

The hardest shot competition will involve only five players.

Cale Makar

David Pastrnak

J.T. Miller

Elias Pettersson

Stick-handling

The stick-handling competition will feature the participation of nine players.

Connor McDavid

Elias Pettersson

Nikita Kucherov

Leon Draisaitl

Nathan MacKinnon

David Pastrnak

Mathew Barzal

William Nylander

NHL Accuracy Shooting

The accuracy shooting challenge will have the participation of 10 All-Stars.

Cale Makar

Connor McDavid

Quinn Hughes

J.T. Miller

David Pastrnak

Nathan MacKinnon

William Nylander

Leon Draisaitl

Auston Matthews

NHL All-Star ticket info

Hockey fans can purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com, with prices starting at $44 to $74 for Feb. 1, $154 to $588+ for Feb. 2, and $181 to $882+ for Feb. 3.

For a more premium fan experience, an alternative is to explore the Official Ticket Package on nhlexperiences.com, offering NHL All-Star Game tickets ranging from $1,599 to $2,999.