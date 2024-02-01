  • home icon
  • Ice Hockey
  • Connor McDavid
  • 2024 NHL All-Star Skills lineups: Connor McDavid, William Nylander, and Cale Makar among superstars competing for $1,000,000 prize

2024 NHL All-Star Skills lineups: Connor McDavid, William Nylander, and Cale Makar among superstars competing for $1,000,000 prize

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 01, 2024 15:48 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v Colorado Avalanche
2024 NHL All-Star Skills lineups: Connor McDavid, William Nylander, and Cale Makar among superstars competing for $1,000,000 prize

The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition will take place on February 2 at 7 p.m. ET. This guarantees a new and thrilling competition, featuring 12 of the NHL's top talents vying for an impressive $1 million (USD) winner-takes-all prize.

  • Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 7 p.m ET
  • Venue: Toronto
  • Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+, SN, and TVAS

The skills competition roster includes players like J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, and Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who are representing the hosting Maple Leafs.

Other standout talents include Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Nikita Kucherov, representing different teams. Additionally, David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders are filling in for Jack Hughes.

NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Full lineups

Fastest skater

Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid

Out of the 12 All-Stars, only five have opted to take part in the fastest skater competition.

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
  • Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
  • Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

One-Timers

Elias Pettersson
Elias Pettersson

The one-time competition will involve eight out of the twelve NHL All-Stars.

  • Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
  • Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
  • Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
  • Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
  • David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

NHL Passing Challenge

Nathan MacKinnon
Nathan MacKinnon

Eleven out of the twelve All-Stars will take part in the NHL Passing Challenge.

  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • William Nylander
  • Cale Makar
  • Mathew Barzal
  • J.T. Miller
  • Nikita Kucherov
  • Quinn Hughes
  • Connor McDavid
  • Elias Pettersson
  • Auston Matthews
  • Leon Draisaitl

NHL Hardest Shot

Auston Matthews
Auston Matthews

The hardest shot competition will involve only five players.

  • Auston Matthews
  • Cale Makar
  • David Pastrnak
  • J.T. Miller
  • Elias Pettersson

Stick-handling

Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes

The stick-handling competition will feature the participation of nine players.

  • Quinn Hughes
  • Connor McDavid
  • Elias Pettersson
  • Nikita Kucherov
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • David Pastrnak
  • Mathew Barzal
  • William Nylander

NHL Accuracy Shooting

Nikita Kucherov
Nikita Kucherov

The accuracy shooting challenge will have the participation of 10 All-Stars.

  • Nikita Kucherov
  • Cale Makar
  • Connor McDavid
  • Quinn Hughes
  • J.T. Miller
  • David Pastrnak
  • Nathan MacKinnon
  • William Nylander
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Auston Matthews

NHL All-Star ticket info

Hockey fans can purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com, with prices starting at $44 to $74 for Feb. 1, $154 to $588+ for Feb. 2, and $181 to $882+ for Feb. 3.

For a more premium fan experience, an alternative is to explore the Official Ticket Package on nhlexperiences.com, offering NHL All-Star Game tickets ranging from $1,599 to $2,999.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...