2024 NHL All-Star voting leaders: Which players lead the race as announcement day inches closer?

Hockey fans are gearing up in anticipation of the 2024 NHL All-Star game. The game, set to feature the best talents from the league, is a showcase event for fans every year.

With the NHL bringing in a whole host of changes to this year's format, fans can expect to be treated to some memorable moments and breathtaking displays of hockey.

The current format has 32 players selected by the league's Hockey Operations Department. Based on fan votes, 12 more players (eight skaters and four goalies) are chosen.

As per the NHL website, a jaw-dropping 20 million votes have already been registered for the remaining spots to round off the 44-man roster.

So far, here are the 10 skaters who lead the race to land themselves an All-Star berth (data as of January 9, 2024):

William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs 744,990 Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche 664,394 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers 567,917 Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks 518,168 Mitchell Marner Toronto Maple Leafs 457,900 J.T. Miller Vancouver Canucks 452,451 Brock Boeser Vancouver Canucks 383,954 Artemi Panarin New York Rangers 362,210 Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche 342,193 Zach Hyman Edmonton Oilers 307,085

The goaltenders leading the race are:

Thatcher Demko Vancouver Canucks 788,278 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida Panthers 440,210 Jeremy Swayman Boston Bruins 381,270 Alexandar Georgiev Colorado Avalanche 350,179 Linus Ullmark Boston Bruins 350,140 Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota Wild 328,632

Fans can vote through either the league's official website or X (formerly Twitter). Voting lines will remain open until January 11 and the final results will be announced on Saturday, January 13.

2024 NHL All-Star game could feature as many as five Vancouver Canucks players

The Vancouver Canucks have been one of the teams to watch this season thanks to their scintillating performances.

Led by team captain Quinn Hughes, the Canucks lead the Pacific Division while boasting the best goal differential in the entire NHL.

Unsurprisingly, Hughes was chosen as the player set to represent the side in the All-Star game. But as per current standings, he could be accompanied by as many as four of his teammates at the annual extravaganza.

Canucks' Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser currently sit within the top eight places of the fan vote rankings for the All-Star game.

Meanwhile, Thatcher Demko is almost guaranteed a spot as well by leading the pack for votes among goalies. With a save percentage of .916 this season, while registering three shutouts, the goaltender is in the mix for the Vezina trophy.