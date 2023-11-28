2024 NHL All-Star Weekend: 5 changes and additions brought to latest edition feat. player draft

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is set for a groundbreaking transformation in 2024, with Toronto playing host to a series of innovative events that promise to captivate fans worldwide. The introduction of the PWHL 3-on-3 game and the return of the player draft adds a fresh and dynamic dimension to the traditional festivities, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration of hockey excellence.

Here are four changes to the 2024 NHL All-Star weekend:

#1. Player draft returns with a twist

One of the most anticipated changes to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is the return of the player draft, scheduled for NHL All-Star Thursday. In a unique twist, captains will be paired with celebrities who will then take on the responsibility of selecting teams for the NHL All-Star Game. The pool of players eligible for selection will include 32 players chosen by the NHL and an additional 12 selected by the fans through the NHL All-Star Fan Vote in January.

#2. NHL Alumni Association honors 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs

Adding a touch of nostalgia to the event, the NHL Alumni Association will pay tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, the last team from the city to clinch the Stanley Cup. The association will announce its Man of the Year in recognition of the historic achievement, enhancing the festivities with a nod to Toronto's rich hockey history.

#3. PWHL 3-on-3 game takes center stage at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

In a significant stride toward promoting women's hockey, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will showcase its talent with a thrilling 3-on-3 game during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. The PWHL, established as the premier women's pro league globally, will make its debut in January, featuring teams from Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa and Toronto. The Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 showcase promises to be a highlight, featuring elite players in a fast-paced and exciting display of women's hockey prowess.

#4. Innovative Selection Process

The NHL All-Star Game's selection process will see captains chosen from the pool of 44 players, with celebrities joining them for the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft. These captains will then form the four teams for the 3-on-3 tournament from the remaining pool of players, offering a fresh twist to the traditional format. The league has hinted at a humorous element for the last four picks, adding an entertaining touch to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

#5. Players won't be in uniform on draft night

Unlike recent fantasy drafts, the NHL plans a special show for draft night, which will involve players being in street clothes. Players will be in normal wear but will also be wearing skates, and will use them during the process of being selected.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto is set to break new ground with its dynamic format. As the hockey world eagerly anticipates the festivities, the stage is set for an extraordinary celebration of the sport's diversity and excellence in the heart of Toronto.