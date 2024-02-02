2024 NHL All-Star weekend set to surpass last year's $4.6 million ad revenue as Disney sells out advertising slots: Reports

The anticipation for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is reaching new heights as Disney Advertising proudly announced the complete sell-out of advertising inventory for the event.

A total of 38 advertisers have secured commercial time, showcasing a significant increase in interest compared to the previous year. Notably, 27 of these advertisers have returned from the previous All-Star Weekend.

Disney has also successfully filled all sponsorship slots with 12 brands, a declaration of the growing popularity of the NHL All-Star Weekend. Five of these brands have been consistent sponsors since hockey's return to ESPN and ABC during the 2021-22 season.

The Skills Competition is scheduled for Friday night on ESPN and the All-Star Game is set to air on ABC on Sunday. Both events will also be available for streaming on ESPN Plus.

Last year's All-Star Weekend generated $4.6 million in ad revenue, according to EDO, a research and analytics company collaborating with Disney. This year, Disney reports a 10% increase in sell-through compared to the previous edition, indicating a growing interest from advertisers.

Deidra Maddock, VP of sports brand solutions at Disney, expressed the significance of the NHL All Star Weekend within their sports content lineup.

According to Lafayette of NextTV, Maddock said:

"NHL All-Star Weekend stands as an important cornerstone within the lineup of sports content we offer to fans everywhere. The commitment we see from the diversity of advertisers we have speaks volumes to the value that brands see in how we better connect them to NHL fans."

Several prominent brands have secured sponsorships for All-Star Weekend, including Cheetos, Fastenal, Lexus, MassMutual, Navy Federal Credit Union, Pepsi, SAP, Upper Deck and Verizon. Honda will serve as the title sponsor for the NHL All-Star Game, while DraftKings Sportsbook takes on the role of presenting sponsor for NHL All-Star Skills.

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend draws new advertisers and broadens product categories

The impact of sponsorship on fan opinion and purchasing behavior is notable, with Disney highlighting survey results by rEvolution. Approximately, seven in 10 fans aware of the sponsorships said that it improves their opinion of the brand and makes them more likely to make future purchases.

This year's All-Star Weekend has attracted advertisers from nine new product categories, reflecting the event's broad appeal.

Categories such as pharmaceuticals, banks, computer software, beverages, telecommunications systems and optical goods have joined the lineup, demonstrating the diverse range of industries recognizing the value of association with the NHL All-Star Weekend.

In terms of viewership, last year's All Star Weekend reached 10.4 million viewers with 32 million total minutes watched, according to Nielsen. Additionally, ESPN's digital platforms achieved a substantial total reach of nearly 2.2 million across both days in 2023, as reported by Adobe internal data.