2024 World Juniors: Where and how to watch game live on TV, live streaming options, channel list & more

The 2024 World Juniors is one of the most anticipated tournaments in a hockey calendar year. It will mark the 48th edition of the IIHF World Junior Championship, which will see the 10 best U20 teams vying for the precious gold medal this winter.

This time, the tournament will be held in Sweden, giving hockey fans all over the world the chance to witness some of the best young talents come together under one roof.

Moreover, it will provide teams with the opportunity to bring the championship to their country. Speaking of the favorites, Canada enters the competition as the defending champion. They took gold at the 2023 World Juniors by defeating the Czech Republic in overtime.

Team Canada will be eying for a three-peat, an achievement that no country has been able to accomplish since the Canadians won four straight titles in the late 2000s. On that note, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 World Juniors:

Where and how to watch the 2024 World Juniors games live?

Hockey fans will be able to enjoy the complete coverage of the tournament live. People residing in Canada can view the tournament live on TV by tuning into TSN. Meanwhile, for the live stream, they can do so on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

Meanwhile, American users can enjoy the tournament live on the NHL Network or stream it live on Fubo. Notably, TSN and the NHL Network will be home to catch all the live coverage of the tournament:

TV Channel option (Canada) : TSN

: TSN Live Stream option (Canada): TSN.ca, TSN app

TSN.ca, TSN app TV option (U.S.): NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream option (U.S.): Fubo

Where is the 2024 World Juniors taking place?

The tournament will be held in Sweden, with the games to be split between the venues of Scandinavium and Frolundaborg.

Following are the nations taking part in this year's World Juniors:

Canada

Sweden

Finland

Germany

Latvia

Czechia

USA

Slovakia

Switzerland

Norway

The first game of this year's World Juniors will be played between Slovakia and Czechia on Tuesday, Dec. 26 (6:00 a.m. ET). Meanwhile, the U.S. will play their first game against Norway at 11:00 a.m. ET.

On the other hand, Team Canada will play its first game on Wednesday, Dec. 27, against Latvia at 1:30 p.m. ET.

