"21 does not know who that is": New York Rangers fans troll winger for posing with rapper 21 Savage

New York Rangers supporters recently turned to social media to tease one of their star wingers, Barclay Goodrow. The hockey star was seen posing with well-known British rapper 21 Savage in a charming combination of sports devotion and internet humor.

While the unexpected meeting between New York Rangers right winger and the artist raised some heads, the lively internet trolls that followed showed the Rangers fanbase's upbeat nature.

However, some fans indeed took trolling to some other level by calling the image cursed:

It seems that the worlds of hip-hop and hockey rarely collide, despite the popularity of both the New York Rangers player and 21 Savage. Rangers fans had the ideal opportunity to share their ingenuity on social media.

Many fans mockingly joked that:

"21 does not know who that is."

matt @MattNY_13 @NYRangers @bgoodrow23 @21savage 21 savage does NOT know who that is

Charlie Quinn @CharlieQuinnMMA @NYRangers 21 savage has literally no idea who Barclay Goodrow is

These comments implied that 21 Savage might not be able to identify Barclay Goorow in the picture.

Sports culture is not complete without the companionship of fans, especially those who share the same team of the New York Rangers. It acts as a reminder that supporters gather together to enjoy laughs and fun times as well as to commemorate successes and accomplishments.

The witty taunting of the Rangers winger Barclay Goodrow by his own supporters emphasizes the amusing environment that exists inside the Rangers group.

The fact that neither the athlete nor 21 Savage has responded to the fun teasing makes it is clear that neither takes it too seriously. Instead, they probably enjoy the hilarious exchanges and entertaining trolls that have appeared online since the photo was published.

New York Rangers' Blake Wheeler boldly confronts Donald Trump over controversial remarks

Blake Wheeler, the great forward for the Rangers, shot to prominence when he took the risky step of being the first NHL player to refute US President Donald Trump's offensive comments publicly.

Wheeler, who is renowned for staying away from political conversations, spoke up amid a raging national discussion about athletes standing for the national anthem of the United States.

The player spoke up after Trump criticized athletes who participated in the gesture and demanded their firing as they were "ruining the game," and insisted that the rhetoric had gone too far.

The NHL player cited Trump's comments on NFL players as the turning point that inspired many athletes to express their opinions and marked a shift in how politics and sports are related.