$22,800,000 Caps forward Anthony Mantha delves into the first minutes after suffering a ruptured eardrum injury

Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha faced a harrowing moment during a game against the Florida Panthers on November 8 when an Evgeny Kuznetsov shot struck him square in the ear.

As the puck collided with his ear, Mantha vividly recalls the disorienting experience, stating to The Hockey News:

"Once it happens, I was all unbalanced, dizzy on the ice. I knew I was bleeding, but I didn't feel like getting up because I feel like it just would have been worse, maybe falling back over, so I waited for some help."

Trainer Jason Serbus attended to the 29-year-old on the ice, and Mantha couldn't help but think of teammate John Carlson's similar injury last season. Carlson had suffered a skull fracture and temporal artery laceration from a powerful slapshot.

"That's the first thing that runs through your mind, you know?" Mantha recalled.

Anthony Mantha's initial concern was a possible concussion, but the diagnosis revealed a ruptured eardrum. His hearing in the left ear was lost for nearly a week, accompanied by balance issues, dizziness, and vomiting. Mantha added:

"Everything in your ear is your balance. It's me puking for a couple of hours, not feeling good. Everything going into that. It was bad for me for maybe 36 hours, and then I got better.

"There's no timeline for that. They say six to eight weeks to get your hearing back."

Despite the setback, he is set to return to the lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, expressing eagerness to resume his impressive season.

Anthony Mantha, who signed a $22,800,000 contract, emphasized the positive trajectory he and his line were on before the injury, stating:

"We need to move on, and luckily it's only been a week."

Anthony Mantha's impact on the Capitals' season

In the early stages of the season, Anthony Mantha showcased his scoring prowess in 10 games for the Washington Capitals, tallying three goals and an assist for a total of four points. His recent performances highlight his impact, notably in the same game against the Florida Panthers, where he contributed two goals and exhibited a well-rounded game with a +1 rating.

Despite a quieter stretch in the preceding four games, Mantha's offensive capabilities and positive contributions on the ice continue to be integral to the Capitals' performance. As he is close to returning from the injury, fans anticipate a resurgence of Mantha's scoring prowess in the games to come.