Carolina Hurricanes rumors: $24,150,000 defenseman Brett Pesce's contract extension terms unaligned with team

Brett Pesce has been a crucial piece for the Carolina Hurricanes on the blue line. He is in the final year of his six-year contract, $24,150,000 ($4.025 million AAV) signed in 2017.

The defenseman will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the 2023-24 season. There's been a lot of speculation looming around Brett Pesce's future in Raleigh, especially after Carolina did not sign him this summer.

David Pagnotta, the editor-in-chief of "The Fourth Period," an insider at NHL Network and a host and insider on SiriusXM NHL Network radio, recently shared some insights on trade involving multiple players. He also provided an update on Pesce's situation with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pagnotta said that contract talks between Pesce and the Hurricanes are in progress amicably. He noted that the Hurricanes were hoping to sign Brett Pesce to a new contract worth between $4-$5 million this summer.

However, the offer did not meet Pesce's expectations, as the player expected a more competitive salary. Pagnotta believes that signing him to a new deal could cost the Hurricanes close to $7 million on a six-to-eight year's long-term deal.

David Pagnotta said:

"In the summer, the Hurricanes were looking to get Pesce inked to a deal worth in the $4 million to $5 million range. That simply won’t work."

He further added:

"Pesce would like to stay in Raleigh, but he wants a competitive salary and I suspect that will cost the Hurricanes closer to $7 million on a six-to-eight-year contract."

Pagnotta also pointed out that if the Carolina Hurricanes do not come up with a better offer, Pesce will play the remainder of the season in Raleigh, and his camp will resume the negotiations before free agency on July 1, next year. Even if the negotiation between the two parties does not conclude, Brett Pesce's testing free agency wouldn't be surprising either.

How has Brett Pesce fared with the Carolina Hurricanes?

Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes

Pesce is a homegrown and very talented defenseman. He was drafted with the 66th overall pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 draft. The 28-year-old has been a stalwart in the franchise for nine years.

Ever since making his debut for the Hurricanes, Pesce has proved to be an effective defenseman on the blue line, thanks to his hockey IQ, gap control, and transitional plays from the back.

He's played 560 NHL games, recording 186 points via 36 goals and 150 assists. Last season, he posted a career-high 30 points (five goals and 25 assists) in 82 games. This season, Brett Pesce has a point over three games with a plus/minus of 3.