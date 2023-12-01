"$3.15M isn't bad at all" - NHL fans react as Canadiens agree on three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

Samuel Montembeault is set to embark on a new chapter with the Montreal Canadiens, as announced on their official Twitter account. The team disclosed a noteworthy development, confirming that they have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with the talented goaltender.

The news quickly caught the attention of NHL fans on social media, particularly on Twitter, where reactions varied from expressions of approval to thoughtful analyses of the contract details.

One fan, in particular, seemed content with the financial aspect of Montembeault's contract extension. The fan remarked,

"3.15M isn't bad at all."

Another fan expressed a more optimistic sentiment, praising the Canadiens for their decision. The fan stated,

"Well done! Kid’s good… this is a good move."

One fan shared their pre-contract prediction, stating,

"I had predicted $12M/4yrs. Montembeault is a 1B playing like a 1A, and I hope he continues to play like a 1A and helps bring a SC back to this wonderful hockey city."

The reactions from NHL fans on Twitter showcase a spectrum of opinions, ranging from financial considerations to confidence in Montembeault's skills and aspirations for team success.

Montreal Canadiens' three-year contract extension for Samuel Montembeault

The Montreal Canadiens have announced a three-year contract extension for goaltender Samuel Montembeault, spanning from the 2024–25 season to the 2026–27 season. The contract carries an average annual salary of $3.15 million.

At 27 years old, Montembeault has displayed his goaltending prowess in 10 games this season, amassing a 5-3-1 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Hailing from Becancour, QC, Montembeault is in his third season with the Canadiens and fifth in the NHL.

Originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the third round (77th overall) of the 2015 draft, Montembeault has participated in 113 NHL games with both the Canadiens and the Panthers.

Since his debut in the 2018-19 season, he has notched 38 wins, maintaining a career 3.42 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. His noteworthy achievement includes securing his first shutout against the Buffalo Sabres on February 23, 2022.

In a notable highlight, Samuel Montembeault clinched a gold medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in May 2023, finishing the tournament with stellar stats: five wins, a 1.42 goals-against average, and a .939 save percentage in seven games. The goaltender joined the Canadiens after being claimed off waivers on Oct. 2, 2021, making his debut with the team on Oct. 14, 2021.