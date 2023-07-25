The NHL offseason is a time for teams to take risks and make bold moves to try and improve their rosters. Moreover, some decisions stand out as significant gambles that can make or break a team's fortunes.

Three of the biggest gambles made by NHL teams in the 2023 offseason

#1 Columbus hiring Mike Babcock

The Columbus Blue Jackets made several roster changes to bolster their team's competitiveness, but arguably the most controversial move was hiring Mike Babcock as their head coach. Babcock's off-ice reputation and lackluster on-ice results in recent years make this decision a high-risk gamble.

With a history of player mistreatment and no playoff success since 2009, the chances of this gamble paying off are slim. Given the potential locker room issues and past coaching struggles, it is wise to sell the notion that this move will lead to success for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

#2 Penguins re-sign Tristan Jarry

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a significant commitment by re-signing Tristan Jarry to a five-year contract. While Jarry has shown moments of brilliance, his inconsistency and injury history make this a risky move.

The Penguins' lack of better options in the goalie market limited their choices, leading them to place their faith in Jarry. However, long-term deals for goalies are always uncertain due to unpredictable performance and potential injuries.

Considering the risk involved, it would be safer to sell the idea that this gamble will lead to consistent success for Pittsburgh.

#3 Ottawa signs Joonas Korpisalo

The Ottawa Senator's gamble on Joonas Korpisalo to solve their goaltending issues is a move with a high degree of uncertainty. While Korpisalo has shown flashes of brilliance, his overall track record as an NHL starter is inconsistent.

The Senators are placing a lot of faith in Korpisalo, expecting him to lead them to the playoffs. However, given his lack of experience as a full-time starter and fluctuating performance, it is a significant gamble to trust him with such a pivotal role.

Based on the uncertainty surrounding Korpisalo's potential, it is advisable to sell the notion that this move will guarantee success for Ottawa.

The 2023 NHL offseason witnessed several bold gambles taken by teams to improve their chances of success. While some of these moves may work out, there are significant risks involved.

Hiring Mike Babcock, re-signing Tristan Jarry, and signing Joonas Korpisalo all carry uncertain outcomes. These teams hope that their calculated risks will pay off, but only time will reveal the true consequences of these gambles.

