3 goaltender trade targets for the Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers, facing a challenging 5-10-1 start to the 2022-2023 season, are urgently seeking to address their goaltending issues. With starting netminder Stuart Skinner posting a below-average save percentage of .873, the Oilers' ongoing struggles are mounting high.

Jack Campbell, who was recently demoted to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, was also performing poorly. So, the Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring trade options to shore up their crease.

Three goalies the Edmonton Oilers should eye

#1. Jake Allen (Canadiens)

Jake Allen is currently in a contract with the Habs for two years, $7.7M.

The Canadiens, currently in a rebuilding phase, might be reluctant to take on Campbell's contract even in a buyout scenario. Edmonton Oilers, aiming to salary match through various positions, could negotiate a trade package around promising young players such as Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele.

Foegele, a pending unrestricted free agent, could provide the Canadiens with immediate value, while McLeod's versatility as a bottom-six center makes him an attractive asset. This trade could address immediate needs for both teams while setting the Canadiens up for the future.

#2. Petr Mrazek (Blackhawks)

Petr Mrazek is currently in a contract with the Chicago Blackhawks for one year, $3.8M.

Chicago has the financial flexibility to absorb Campbell's contract, and Petr Mrazek has shown productivity despite a struggling team. In 10 games for the Blackhawks this season, Mrazek boasts a .915 SV% and a 2.89 GAA.

With only one year left on his contract, a trade for Mrazek could provide the Oilers with a short-term goaltending solution. To facilitate the deal, Edmonton might need to attach their 2024 first-round pick, their 2026 second-round pick, and potentially a third-to-fourth-round selection in the next three years.

#3. Karel Vejmelka (Coyote)

Karel Vejmelka is currently in a two-year contract with the Arizona Coyote for $5.45M.

Karel Vejmelka, despite playing behind a struggling Coyotes defense, has put up decent numbers over the last three seasons. With 112 games played, he carries a record of 33-62-11, a .899 SV%, and a 3.51 GAA.

The Coyotes, looking to exit their rebuild, might be enticed if the Oilers are willing to part with defenseman Cody Ceci. Ceci signed for one more year at $3.25M and could fill a defensive void for the Coyotes with several key players headed for free agency.

As the Edmonton Oilers strive to regain their footing in the standings, a strategic goaltender trade could catalyze a turnaround in their performance. The clock is ticking for Edmonton, and these potential trade targets present the opportunity to spark confidence in the team.