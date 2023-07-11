3 NHL stars who could realistically break Connor McDavid's scoring title streak

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL and has won the Art Ross Trophy - awarded to the player with the most points - in three straight years.

Last season, McDavid recorded 153 points and Leon Draisitl was second at just 128 points as McDavid had a comfortable lead. With how good the Edmonton Oilers captain has been playing, many wonder if anyone has a chance to win the Art Ross Trophy next season.

Yet, if someone is going to snap McDavid's streak, here are three players that have the best chance of winning the Art Ross next season.

#1 Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl is arguably the second-best player in the NHL and has recorded over 100 points in four of his last five seasons. The only time he didn't was in the 2020-21 season, which wasn't the full 82 games.

When McDavid gets points, Leon Draisaitl likely is also on the scoresheet as the two play together on the same line and powerplay. Draisaitl seems like the favorite to win the Art Ross if it isn't going to be McDavid.

#2 Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews could be a contender to win the Art Ross

Auston Matthews would likely be the other player that has a chance to win the Art Ross and snap Connor McDavid's streak.

Matthews had a down year last season - as he dealt with a minor injury. However, he still recorded 85 points in 74 games, while the year prior he had 105 points.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have one of the best offenses in the NHL and Matthews is the leader of that offense. If he is healthy, he can likely get back to scoring 60ish goals and add some assists, to have a crack at passing McDavid for most points in the NHL.

#3 Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon is the final player that likely has a chance to finish the year with the most points in the NHL.

MacKinnon recorded 111 points last season and is usually good for over 100 points which are needed to win the Art Ross. Also, the Colorado Avalanche have made some nice additions, including Jonathan Drouin, who was his linemate in junior hockey and the two had a ton of success.

It will take a career year for MacKinnon to win the Art Ross, but he has the skill to do it.

