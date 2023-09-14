3 prospective BioSteel replacements to become NHL hydration partners ft. Prime

The owner of the sports drink manufacturer BioSteel has announced that it has initiated the process of seeking creditor protection in both the United States and Canada. They are actively searching for a potential buyer for the company.

Canopy Growth, a prominent cannabis firm headquartered in Ontario and the largest of its kind in North America, disclosed in an official statement that it has ceased its financial support to BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. This decision has prompted BioSteel to pursue proceedings under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

Companies typically resort to CCAA procedures when they require legal assistance to shield themselves from creditors.

As we bid farewell to BioSteel as an NHL hydration partner, the hunt is on for its worthy successor. BioSteel's exit has opened the door for a new era in NHL hydration partnerships. Here, we explore three prospective replacements that could quench the thirst of NHL athletes and fans.

1. Prime Hydration could take BioSteel's place

Prime Hydration, stylized as PRIME, burst onto the scene in 2022 with a range of sports drinks, drink mixes, and energy drinks that quickly became a sensation. The brand's meteoric rise was fueled by endorsements from internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI, boasting a combined following of tens of millions.

This social media frenzy, coupled with mainstream sports sponsorship deals, catapulted Prime into the limelight. Prime offers a diverse lineup of energy drinks, sports drinks, and drink mixes enriched with caffeine, electrolytes, and essential micronutrients.

Prime's bold entrance into the sports hydration market and its association with influential figures make it a contender worth considering as the next NHL hydration partner.

2. Gatorade

Gatorade, a legendary name in the world of sports beverages, needs no introduction. Established in 1965 by a team of researchers led by Dr. Robert Cade, Gatorade was originally created to replenish the energy and electrolytes lost during strenuous athletic activities. Since then, it has become a staple on the sidelines of sports events worldwide.

Owned by PepsiCo and distributed in over 80 countries, Gatorade's rich history and proven track record make it a candidate to take up the mantle as the NHL's hydration partner.

3. BODYARMOR

BODYARMOR, a brand born out of the vision of entrepreneur Mike Repole in 2011, has rapidly gained recognition in the sports beverage industry. In 2018, The Coca-Cola Company invested in BODYARMOR, positioning it as a premium sports beverage alongside Coca-Cola's Powerade brand. This partnership further solidified BODYARMOR's presence in the market.

As Coca-Cola's foray into the premium sports beverage segment, BODYARMOR also stands as a contender to become the NHL's hydration partner.