3 reasons why Brad Marchand should be the next Bruins captain

The Boston Bruins are in need of a new captain as Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL.

Bergeron was named the captain of the Bruins after Zdeno Chara left the team, and now after he retired, all signs point to Marchand being the next captain. Although Boston hasn't announced who will be the captain, here are three reasons why it should be Marchand.

#3. Heart and soul of the Bruins

Brad Marchand is loved by Boston Bruin fans and hated by other teams. He plays with an edge and isn't afraid to get in the dirty areas of the ice and use his body.

Also, when scrums break out, Marchand is usually in the center of them to try and protect his teammates, while also trying to get some momentum for his team. Whenever Marchand is on the ice, he usually makes a difference and never takes a day off from playing his game.

2. His leadership skills

Brad Marchand is an assistant captain

Brad Marchand is already one of the Boston Bruins leaders. He has been an assistant captain for the Bruins since 2018 and has also been one to rally the team on the bench and speak to the refs if need be.

He has also learned from two of the best leaders in hockey with Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron as his captains. Meanwhile, Marchand has also been an assistant captain for Team Canada at different events which shows the type of leader he is.

#1. He is the longest-tenured Bruin

With Patrice Bergeron retiring, Brad Marchand is now the longest-tenured player for the Boston Bruins. He has been with the Bruins since 2009-10 and before Boston announced Bergeron as the captain, they pranked him by saying Marchand would be captain. This showed that it is realistic enough for Marchand to be the captain of the team and that people would listen to him.

At 35 years old, Marchand knows what it takes to be a great leader and what it takes to win, so it's likely only a matter of time until he is announced as the next captain of the Boston Bruins.

