3 Reasons why Los Angeles Kings are yet to win a game in 2024

The Los Angeles Kings won their last game on Dec 27, 2023, against one of the worst-performing NHL teams this season, the San Jose Sharks. They had won that game 5-1, and no one had any foresight of what was about to happen with the team.

The Kings have lost their last eight consecutive games after their win against the Sharks. Before this stretch, their previous longest losing streak was only three games this season. You’d have to go back to the 2018-19 season for the last time the Kings lost eight consecutive games.

It is unexpected from a team like the Los Angeles Kings, which looked good at the start of the season. They had a record of 20-5-6 before this stretch and are now 20-11-8.

Top 3 reasons why Los Angeles Kings haven’t won

#1. Sputtering offense

The Los Angeles Kings entered the eight-game losing streak with a record of 20-5-6, averaging 3.58 goals per game in the initial 31 games. However, during this losing skid, their offensive output dwindled to a concerning 2.14 goals per game.

Star players like Anze Kopitar (14 goals, 39 points), Adrian Kempe (15 goals, 37 points), and Kevin Fiala (10 goals, 37 points), who have performed well so far, need to reignite their offense and shift their gear. With competitors like Nikita Kucherov amassing 72 points, the Kings’ offensive core must elevate their game to secure a playoff spot.

Moreover, secondary offensive contributors like Quinton Byfield, Trevor Moore, Phillip Danault, and Drew Doughty must step up their performance. The team is already 39 games into the regular season, making it crucial for every player to find their form now.

2. Leaky defense and goaltending

The defense that characterized the Los Angeles Kings in the first 31 NHL games faltered, with a spike in goals against per game from 2.26 to 3.29. Defensive players such as Jordan Spence (plus-minus of 9), Mikey Anderson (plus-minus of 10), Matt Roy (plus-minus of 6), and Vladislav Gavrikov (plus-minus of 7) must shore up their efforts to provide a more robust defensive front.

Additionally, the goaltending tandem of Cam Talbot and David Rittich experienced a decline in performance. Talbot’s save percentage dropped to .897, accompanied by a goals-against average of 3.27, while Rittich’s save percentage fell to .900, with a goals-against average of 2.21.

3. Inability to hold leads

A glaring issue during this losing streak is the Los Angeles Kings’ struggle to maintain leads. Despite leading on the ice in five of the seven games during the skid, they failed to secure a single win.

The team’s inability to hold onto a lead and their challenges in regaining it stand out as the main issue in their winless streak. With a few overtime games in the mix, the Kings faced defeat in every single one.