3 stats that show Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's alarming decline during Edmonton Oilers' 5-10-1 start

The Edmonton Oilers, home to two of the NHL's top-tier players, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, are experiencing an unexpected and concerning start to the 2023-2024 season. With a record of 5-10-1, the team is grappling with issues that are much deeper.

#1. Points Production

Last season, Connor McDavid surprised everyone in the league with an astounding 153 points, while Leon Draisaitl contributed a commendable 128 points. However, the current season has seen a significant dip in both players' point production.

Draisaitl, although experiencing a lesser decline compared to McDavid, has managed 21 points so far, while McDavid trails with 13 points. The projections suggest McDavid is on track to reach only 67 points and Draisaitl 108, marking a noteworthy decline in their overall performance.

#2. Goal Scoring:

The goal-scoring by McDavid and Draisaitl was on full display last season, with McDavid netting an impressive 64 goals and Draisaitl notching 52. In stark contrast, this season has seen a sharp decline in their goal-scoring output.

McDavid has only four goals, while Draisaitl has six. According to projections, McDavid will score 21 goals and Draisaitl will score 31 by the end of the season, indicating a significant dip in their goal-scoring efficiency.

3. Assist Contributions:

McDavid and Draisaitl's games have relied heavily on assists, with McDavid recording 89 and Draisaitl adding 76 last season. McDavid had only nine assists in the current season, while Draisaitl has 15.

Projections indicate McDavid might finish the season with 46 assists, while Draisaitl could reach 77. This represents a substantial decline in their playmaking abilities, particularly for McDavid.

Oiler's performance and Connor McDavid's remarks

Beyond individual statistics, the Oilers as a team are struggling. Edmonton ranks 28th in goals scored this season, and their usually dominant power play is operating at a mediocre 22.8%. The team finds itself second-to-last in the Pacific Division, with only 11 points, and is trailing the Sharks, who have seven points.

However, according to Sportsnet's Mark Spector, Connor McDavid is confident of a rebound for him and the Oilers. He said:

"Listen, we've done it for a long, long stretch of time. And we'll get back there again. We don't stop believing, even though everyone else might. We believe, not only in ourselves but in each other, in our group."

The decline in performance from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is a cause for concern for the Oilers and their fan base. The team will need its star duo to find their form quickly if they hope to reverse the trend this NHL season.