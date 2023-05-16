3 Things Toronto Maple Leafs fans can expect after year-end press conference

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up their 2022-23 season on Monday.

The Leafs were stunned in five games against the Florida Panthers to lose in the second round. It was a disappointing result even though Toronto finally won a playoff round and now the Maple Leafs have a ton of questions entering the off-season.

On Monday, key players, GM Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media, and here are four things that Leaf fans should expect to happen.

Dubas likely back

After the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers, the future of general manager Kyle Dubas was uncertain.

Dubas was in the final year of his contract but he has built a perennial contender in Toronto so many fans wanted to see him back. Yet, with GM openings in Pittsburgh and Calgary among others, there will be options for the young GM.

However, on Monday, Dubas made it clear he will only be the GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs or nowhere next season.

“It requires me to have a full family discussion,” Dubas said when discussing what he plans to do should the Leafs decide they want him back. “My family is a hugely important part of what I do. So for me to commit to anything without having a fuller understanding of what this year took on them, it’s probably unfair for me to answer where I’m at. I wish I could give you more.

But we haven’t been able to have those full discussions yet. It was a very hard year on them. And it’s tough. What I would say is that I definitely don’t have it in me to go anywhere else. So it will either be here, or taking time to recalibrate, reflect on the seasons here. But you won’t see me next week pop up elsewhere. I can’t put them through that after this year.”

The Maple Leaf players also made it clear they like Kyle Dubas and want him back. So he should be back next season.

Auston Matthews extension with Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews has just one year left on his deal but he can re-sign on July 1 and that day is a pivotal one for the Maple Leafs franchise.

Many fans have wondered if Matthews will re-sign with the Leafs or go elsewhere and if he isn't signed by the start of the next season, the rumors will be plenty. Yet, at the end of the season media availability, Matthews said his intention is to re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“My intention is to be here... I really do enjoy playing here. It’s a true honor,” Matthews said.

The big question for Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs is how long and how much the contract is for. But, all signs point to an extension being done this summer.

Keefe's status uncertain

Sheldon Keefe has found a ton of success as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs but many fans have made it clear they want Keefe to be fired.

Keefe is still under contract for next season, but Kyle Dubas, who hired Keefe and is close with him, mentioned he isn't sure if Keefe will be the head coach next season.

If there weren’t those adjustments happening, I would probably be a little bit more down on him. There still has to be a full evaluation of everything. For a full and conclusive answer on that, to do so right now would be too hasty," Dubas said.

The answer was not definitive that Keefe would be fired, but it also doesn't mean he won't be back. For now, the future of Sheldon Keefe as the coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs is truly up in the air.

