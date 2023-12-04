The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing a power play predicament. Defenseman Kris Letang finds himself back in a familiar role as the team strives to remedy their special teams struggles.

After a disheartening 0-for-5 performance and a shorthanded goal surrendered in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins returned to the drawing board, implementing adjustments during Sunday's practice.

“So, the power play has a lot of pressure, and these guys put a lot of pressure on themselves to be successful and make a difference in the game," said Letang.

"Sometimes it takes time, and it doesn't matter what names you have on the board. It's just a question of getting it together. I don't think we're that far out.”

Kris Letang signed a $36.6 million six-year contract with the team last year. The seasoned veteran and a key figure in the Penguins' power play was moved back onto the top unit.

Joining forces with Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel, Letang assumed the pivotal center point position, a role he held for years before Karlsson's arrival. Meanwhile, Karlsson, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, shifted to the left half-wall, with Malkin stationed on the right.

The Penguins, who have not scored on the power play since Nov. 11 against Buffalo, are grappling with a 0-for-26 drought over that span. Their power play success rate of 10.9% places them 29th in the league, a surprising struggle given the caliber of talent on their roster.

Kris Letang acknowledged that integrating new personnel can take time, citing the earlier struggles of the penalty kill unit that eventually found success. He emphasized the pressure on the power play to convert and attributed the challenge to finding the right chemistry among skilled players.

Despite the recent setbacks, Kris Letang remains optimistic:

"I don't think we're that far out."

The Penguins are hopeful that returning Letang to his familiar role will bring stability to the power play, relying on the chemistry he shares with his longtime teammates.

Coach Mike Sullivan stressed the need for simplicity, urging the team to become a more predictable version of themselves:

"Put pucks at the net, we've got to go to the net".

The coaching staff understands the players' commitment and pride in their performance, assuring fans that the team will work through the challenges and find a solution.

As the Penguins continue to navigate their power play struggles, the return of Kris Letang to a central role is a strategic move aimed at rekindling the team's offensive prowess and reclaiming their position as a dominant force on special teams. Only time will tell if these adjustments prove fruitful for the Penguins.