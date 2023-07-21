5 active NHL stars who would make great coaches ft. Sidney Crosby

When NHL players retire, a lot of the time they remain in the game as they take a role in the front office or on the bench.

Recently, we have seen Martin St. Louis become the new head coach of the Montreal Canadiens, and everything out of Montreal has said that St. Louis has done a good job.

With that, if more NHL teams look at players to be coaches, here are five that would make great coaches.

#5. Steven Stamkos

Steven Stamkos has only played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and has been a captain since 2014 at just 24 years old. Since then, he has been the leader of the Lightning, and even when he was injured, he played a key role in the locker room and helped give players advice.

Although Stamkos still has some years left in his career, he does seem like a hockey lifer and could easily transition into a coaching career.

#4. Patrice Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron has been a leader everywhere he has played.

Bergeron has yet to announce if he will play next season, so he could start working as a coach as early as next season. The former Boston Bruins captain was a vocal leader for the team and has even been a leader on Olympic teams showing that people look up to him and listen to what he has to say.

#3. Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews could make a good coach

Jonathan Toews has been nicknamed Captain Serious as he is always focused on the game and keeps the locker room in check.

Toews, like Bergeron, has yet to comment on his future but if he does retire, Toews seems destined to either be a coach or join a front office. The longtime Blackhawks captain has also been a leader on Canada's Olympic teams and knows what it takes to win a Stanley Cup.

#2. Ryan O'Reilly

Ryan O'Reilly may not be the biggest name in the NHL but he does seem one of the more likelier players to become a coach.

O'Reilly has been called a leader in the locker room, which is why the Toronto Maple Leafs brought him in at the trade deadline. The one knock on him is that he doesn't love the spotlight, but his leadership and hockey knowledge is there to be a coach.

#1. Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby has been projected as an NHL star since he was around 13 and he somehow exceeded expectations.

Crosby has won Stanley Cups, been the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and has been captain of Team Canada at world events. On the bench, he often is seen coaching players and on the ice, he does the same.

It likely is only a matter of time after he retires that Crosby is a head coach of an NHL team.

