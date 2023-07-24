5 best goalies in NHL history ft. Martin Brodeur

In the NHL, no player on the ice bears as much responsibility as the goaltender, often standing between victory and defeat. Throughout the league's history, legendary netminders have left an indelible mark on the game.

Here's a look at the five greatest goaltenders in the history of ice hockey.

The five greatest NHL goaltenders to have graced the ice

#5 Glenn Hall:

Glenn Hall, an icon of the game, captured 406 NHL victories, accompanied by Calder, Vezina, and Conn Smythe trophies, along with two Stanley Cups during his illustrious career. A truly unique figure, Hall was known for his pre-game ritual of vomiting, which might have appeared like nerves, but it was an essential part of his routine.

What sets Hall apart is his incredible streak of 502 consecutive starts—an unfathomable record in today's era of cautious player management. Traveling on commercial flights and practicing alone as the sole goaltender, Hall's feat is nothing short of mind-boggling.

#4 Jacques Plante:

An influential figure in the game, Jacques Plante was one of the first goaltenders to dare to wear a mask—a decision that changed the perception of the position forever. Undeterred by critics, Plante believed the mask would make him a braver and more aggressive netminder.

His numbers were exemplary, with 434 wins in 837 games and multiple Stanley Cup victories with the Canadiens. Plante's courage and skill have made him one of the most renowned goalies in NHL history.

#3 Terry Sawchuk:

Terry Sawchuk secured his place among the greats with over 100 shutouts—a testament to his remarkable ability to keep opponents at bay. His impressive 447 wins and multiple Stanley Cups underscore his contribution to the game. Behind his success, Sawchuk battled personal demons, a story that would captivate audiences if translated to the big screen. His legacy deserves to be cherished and remembered by fans as we learn from the past to appreciate the sport's history.

#2 Martin Brodeur:

Debates may ensue, but Martin Brodeur's record of most regular-season wins cannot be overlooked. With over 600 victories, Brodeur's impact on the game is undeniable. His exceptional puck-handling skills and playmaking abilities set him apart from his peers, effectively turning him into a third defenseman. A Stanley Cup winner himself, Brodeur's influence extended beyond the crease, and he remains an admirable ambassador for hockey.

#1 Patrick Roy:

In the top spot stands Patrick Roy, a colossal figure in the history of goaltending. His three Conn Smythe trophies and four Stanley Cup triumphs, achieved with different teams, highlight his immense talent and competitiveness.

Roy's playoff record, the most wins in postseason history, solidifies his status as the best big-game goaltender ever. When everything is on the line, there's no one fans would trust more than Roy to protect the net and secure victory.

These five legendary goaltenders have etched their names into NHL history, each contributing their unique qualities and leaving an unforgettable mark on the sport.

