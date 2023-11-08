5 goalies that could help Edmonton Oilers after devastating start to the season

The Edmonton Oilers have had a tough start to the season with a 2-8-1 record that has left their fans frustrated and the team searching for solutions. One of the biggest issues plaguing the Oilers has been their goaltending, with Jack Campbell recently designated for waivers after a tough outing against the Vancouver Canucks. With Stuart Skinner giving up the six goals in that game, it's clear that the Oilers are in dire need of an upgrade between the pipes. Here are five goalies that could potentially help the Edmonton Oilers turn their season around:

5 goalies that the Edmonton Oilers should look at

#1. Jake Allen (Montreal Canadiens)

Jake Allen has been a reliable and experienced netminder for the Montreal Canadiens. With the Canadiens potentially looking to move on from him, Allen could be an attractive option for the Oilers. He has the ability to provide stability and depth in the crease, which Edmonton desperately needs.

#2. Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues)

Jordan Binnington's name has been thrown around in trade rumors in recent years. He played a key role in the St. Louis Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup win and could provide a much-needed boost to the Oilers' goaltending. However, acquiring Binnington might come at a cost in terms of assets.

#3. Carter Hart (Philadelphia Flyers)

Carter Hart has shown immense promise as a young goalie for the Philadelphia Flyers. If the Flyers are willing to part with him, he could be a long-term solution for the Oilers. Hart's potential and ability to steal games could make a significant impact on Edmonton's performance.

#4. Anthony Stolarz (Florida Panthers)

Anthony Stolarz, currently with the Florida Panthers, might be open to a trade, especially if it means making room for the highly-touted Spencer Knight. Stolarz has displayed potential as a capable backup and could help the Oilers shore up their goaltending depth.

#5. Spencer Knight (Florida Panthers)

While acquiring Anthony Stolarz might be a short-term solution, the Oilers could explore a trade for Spencer Knight, one of the most promising young goalies in the league. However, convincing the Panthers to part ways with their young star may be a challenging task.

Of these options, Jake Allen appears to be the most realistic choice for the Oilers. The Canadiens have indicated a willingness to move on from him, and his experience could provide immediate help to an Edmonton team looking to turn its season around. The Edmonton Oilers' goaltending situation is a pressing concern that will need to be addressed to salvage their season.