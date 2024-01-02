"5 min major for elbowing": Paul Bissonnette's People Elbow attack on Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy leaves NHL fans in splits

The Seattle Kraken mascot, Buoy, a sea troll, must have been waiting for a long time to take revenge against Paul Bissonnette, who poked fun at the mascot by calling him the ugliest mascot in professional sports on X back in October.

During the enthralling Winter Classic matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Buoy confronted TNT broadcaster and former NHLer Paul Bissonnette.

The Seattle Kraken mascot, while wearing oversized gloves, approached the broadcast area, where Bissonnette, along with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and other panel members, were sharing their thoughts on the Winter Classic during the second intermission.

Buoy the mascot, who was waiting for the opportunity, started swinging at Bissonnette, who, in response, fought back the mascot by throwing the microphone at his head.

Kraken's mascot went down after Bissonnette, who was all well positioned and responded to the mascot's moves. Eventually, Paul Bissonnette came out on top, as he was able to take down Buoy with a higher shoulder.

The TNT broadcaster was pumped up and dropped The Rock's famous "The People's Elbow" on poor Buoy's head to end the battle with a win.

Meanwhile, hockey fans who watched it live on their screens were left in splits as they shared their reactions on X, formerly Twitter, to the amusing quarrel. One fan tweeted:

"5 min major for elbowing for Biz"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Paul Bissonnette shares his thoughts on Winter Classic

On Monday, the Winter Classic featured an outdoor game between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights. Notably, these two teams are also two of the most recent to join the league via expansion.

The NHL's event turned out to be a hit, and Paul Bissonnette was one of the happiest people out there enjoying the outdoor hockey.

Here's what "BizNasty" said about the Winter Classic game:

"Another incredible event thrown on by the @NHL. These outdoor games are an absolute blast and hockey has the best fans in the world. The happiest, nicest people. Thank you Seattle for hosting and ringing in the New Year in style."

The Winter Classic at the T-Mobile Arena drew a sellout crowd of 47,313 people. The matchup ended with the Kraken shutting out the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-0.

Eeli Tolvanen, Will Borgen and Yanni Gourde were the scorers for the Kraken in the Classic. Netminder Joey Daccord made 35 saves and recorded the first shutout in Winter Classic history.