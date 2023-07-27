5 NHL legends with most Selke trophy winners in league history feat Patrice Bergeron

The Frank J. Selke Trophy has long been revered as one of the most prestigious individual awards in the NHL. Presented annually to the forward who excels in defensive aspects of the game, the Selke Trophy honors players who epitomize excellence on both ends of the ice.

Among the esteemed list of Selke Trophy winners, one name stands above the rest - Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins.

A closer look at five NHL legends with the most Selke Trophy wins in league history:

#1 Patrice Bergeron - six-time Selke Trophy winner

Patrice Bergeron's name has become synonymous with defensive brilliance and unparalleled two-way play. A key leader for the Boston Bruins, Bergeron has captured the Selke Trophy an astounding six times.

His remarkable hockey IQ, exceptional faceoff skills, and tenacious defensive play have earned him the adoration of fans and the respect of opponents alike.

As an offensive threat and defensive stalwart, Bergeron's all-around game has set him apart as one of the greatest players of his generation.

#2 Bob Gainey - four-time Selke Trophy winner

The inaugural winner of the Selke Trophy in 1978, Bob Gainey established a legacy of defensive excellence that served as the benchmark for future recipients.

A key figure in the Montreal Canadiens' historic success, Gainey's relentless work ethic and commitment to defense made him a formidable presence on the ice. His four Selke Trophy wins remain a testament to his enduring impact on the game.

#3 Guy Carbonneau - three-time Selke Trophy winner

Another Montreal Canadiens legend, Guy Carbonneau, showcased his defensive brilliance by winning the Selke Trophy three times during his illustrious career.

Renowned for his ability to shut down opposing offenses and his impeccable penalty-killing skills, Carbonneau played a vital role in his team's triumphs. His three Selke wins underscore his status as one of the finest defensive forwards in NHL history.

#4 Pavel Datsyuk - three-time Selke Trophy winner

Known for his mesmerizing stick-handling and offensive flair, Pavel Datsyuk of the Detroit Red Wings also left an indelible mark on the defensive side of the game.

Datsyuk's exceptional vision and hockey instincts enabled him to excel in both scoring and preventing goals. His three Selke Trophy wins demonstrate his remarkable ability to impact the game in all facets.

#5 Jere Lehtinen - three-time Selke Trophy winner

Jere Lehtinen of the Dallas Stars rounds out our list of legends with three Selke Trophy wins. A paragon of consistency and dedication, Lehtinen was a dominant force on the ice, adept at neutralizing opponents and contributing offensively when needed.

His three Selke honors solidify his reputation as one of the most complete players in NHL history.

As the league continues to evolve, future players will undoubtedly strive to emulate the defensive excellence exemplified by these NHL legends, with Bergeron's legacy shining brightly as the gold standard of defensive play.