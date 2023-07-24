5 NHL teams with the longest active Stanley Cup draught ft. Maple Leafs, Flyers and more

The quest for the Stanley Cup is an enduring pursuit for many NHL teams, but for some franchises, the wait has been agonizingly long. Here, we highlight the top five teams with the longest active Stanley Cup droughts.

The top 5 NHL teams are as follows:

#5 Arizona Coyotes (Length of Drought: 43 Years)

Originally known as the Winnipeg Jets, the Arizona Coyotes have yet to reach the Stanley Cup Final since their inception in 1979. Despite boasting talented players throughout their history, including Teemu Selanne and Shane Doan, the Coyotes have not managed to contend for the coveted trophy. Their closest encounter was in the 2011-12 season when they made it to the conference final but ultimately fell short.

#4 Philadelphia Flyers (Length of Drought: 47 Years)

The Flyers had a stellar start, securing back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975. Led by Bobby Clarke and Bernie Parent, the Broad Street Bullies dominated the league. Since then, the Flyers have come tantalizingly close to victory, reaching the Cup Final six times, most recently in 2009-10. Despite a roster of exceptional talents like Eric Lindros and Claude Giroux, they have been unable to clinch the Cup since their last triumph.

#3 Vancouver Canucks (Length of Drought: 51 Years)

The Canucks have had several near-miss opportunities, particularly in 1982 and 1994 when they reached the Stanley Cup Final. Despite stellar performances from players like Pavel Bure and the Sedins, they were unable to secure the title. The 2011 team, with stars like Ryan Kesler and Roberto Luongo, came the closest, but their dreams were shattered in a heartbreaking Game 7 defeat to the Boston Bruins.

#2 Buffalo Sabres (Length of Drought: 51 Years)

The Sabres made an early splash, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in just their fourth season. Despite the heroics of Dominik Hasek in 1999, they fell short of winning it all. With appearances in consecutive Conference Finals in 2006 and 2007, the Sabres seemed poised to claim their first Cup, but their championship dreams were dashed both times.

#1 Toronto Maple Leafs (Length of Drought: 55 Years)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most storied franchises in NHL history, boasting 13 Stanley Cup championships. However, their last victory came in 1967, and since then, their faithful fans have endured a prolonged drought. Despite moments of promise and close calls, including a heartbreaking Conference Final loss in 2002, the Leafs have been unable to reach the pinnacle of the NHL.

With a new generation of talented players like Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and Mitch Marner, the Maple Leafs finally have the potential to end their 55-year championship quest. Toronto fans remain hopeful that the team's strong core will lead them to glory once again and add another chapter to the illustrious history of the Maple Leafs.

For these five NHL teams, the wait for a Stanley Cup victory has been long and challenging. Each franchise has experienced heartbreak and near-triumphs, but they all share the hope that their time will come.

