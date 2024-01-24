5 players involved in 2018 Hockey Canada scandal told to surrender to police, face charges of sexual assault: Report

The Hockey Canada Scandal rocked the hockey community when reports of the incident first started flooding news feeds across the globe. Now, there seems to finally have been a breakthrough in the case.

According to Robyn Doolittle of the Globe and Mail, five members of the 2018 world junior hockey team are facing serious allegations of sexual assault.

The players, who have not been formally charged yet, have been instructed to surrender to the London, Ontario police in connection with the incident. Canadian hockey's governing body is yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.

The accused players, whose identities remain undisclosed, are expected to face legal consequences if they are prosecuted for their charges.

Some NHL players of note have been linked to the investigation in the past. Of them, two have recently taken an indefinite leave of absence. As the story develops, more details are expected to follow.

Is Carter Hart involved in the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal investigation? All details we know so far

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart was the starter for Team Canada in between the sticks at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The goalie, in the past, has reportedly been connected to the investigation carried out to ascertain the validity of the charges pressed by an anonymous woman claiming sexual assault by members of the Canada World Juniors hockey team.

The woman filed a lawsuit in 2022 against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight players, of whom five allegedly belonged to the Canadian Under-20 Men’s Junior Hockey Team.

She claims she was sexually assaulted by the players in a hotel room in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada event. Carter Hart has emphasized his full cooperation with the investigation while divulging very little information about the details of the matter.