5 reasons why Boston Bruins fans loved Patrice Bergeron

Patrice Bergeron officially announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday. Bergeron ended his career as the captain of the Boston Bruins and is one of the most beloved players in franchise history. Bergeron played his entire 19-year career with the Bruins, which only adds to why they love him.

Following Bergeron's retirement, here are five reasons why Boston fans love him.

1. Selke trophies

Patrice Bergeron is one of the best defensive forwards to have ever played in the NHL. He ends his NHL career with six Selke trophies, being a consecutive winner twice. His play raised everyone else's defensive play for Boston and made them a difficult team to play against.

In particular, Bergeron putting his body on the line and never backing down made him such a beloved player.

2. Visting hospitals

Patrice Bergeron has never shied away from helping out the community and would often visit children's hospitals on his day off from the rink to help cheer kids up.

Bergeron would dress up as a superhero or just himself and talk to the kids and deliver gifts. It was a small gesture but one that changed kids' lives.

3. OT Hero

Patrice Bergeron retired from the NHL

Patrice Bergeron is a clutch player, to say the least.

In his NHL career, he has 1,040 points. While in the playoffs, he has 128 points in 170 games. But when the games went to overtime, Bergeron came up clutch.

Bergeron currently holds the record for most playoff overtime goals in Boston Bruins history. Bergeron stepping up in the biggest moments is a big reason why Boston fans love him.

4. He never left

Patrice Bergeron is loved by Boston Bruins fans because he spent his entire career there.

Anytime Bergeron's contract ended, he was quick to re-sign with the team. There was never a moment in time when it looked like he would leave.

Bergeron also inked multi-year deals at times when he could have gotten more money. But he settles for less so that Boston could build a competitive team and try to win the Cup.

5. He scored the Stanley Cup winner

There is no bigger reason why Boston Bruins fans love Patrice Bergeron than the fact that he helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011. Not only was Bergeron a key player on the team, but he also scored the game-winner in Game 7 to lead the Bruins to another Stanley Cup win.

