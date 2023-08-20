$50,000,000 Winnipeg Jets star set to return after heartbreaking injury in Stanley Cup playoffs

After a heartbreaking injury that cut short his presence in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Josh Morrissey, the defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets, has healed and is eager to make a triumphant return to the ice. The 28-year-old player has declared that he is 100 percent healthy and fully prepared to join his teammates when the Winnipeg Jets open their training camp in the upcoming month.

Josh Morrissey said:

"I'm 100 percent ready to go. No lingering issues at all."

(Source: Aaron Vickers, NHL.com)

Josh Morrissey, who is in the middle of an eight-year, $50,000,000 contract with the Winnipeg Jets, has finished his road to recovery. He said:

"It was kind of a 4-6 week timeline."

Morrissey's injury occurred during a pivotal moment in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round, where the Jets faced off against the Vegas Golden Knights. The hard-hitting game ended in a heart-wrenching 5-4 double overtime loss for Winnipeg, compounded by Morrissey's season-ending lower-body injury.

The Vegas Golden Knights eventually went on to win the Stanley Cup, leaving the Jets and their fans with a sense of unfinished business.

It was heartbreaking because they were underdogs coming into the playoffs. They came very close to winning, but owing to this injury and others, could not make it to the next round.

Reflecting on the challenging circumstances, Morrissey shared his perspective with NHL.com:

"Obviously, it's kind of the worst time of year to get hurt. (You) play all year and compete to have that opportunity in the playoffs. But at the same time, in a way it's better that you have months to recover and you're not rushing back.

The previous season saw Morrissey's remarkable growth as an NHL defenseman, achieving personal bests in numerous categories including goals, assists, points and power-play points. His contributions were significant enough to earn him a spot as a finalist for the Norris Trophy, the prestigious award for the league's top defenseman.

New changes have motivated the Winnipeg Jets defenseman

Despite his individual achievements, the season was bittersweet for Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets. The NHL team began with promise, occupying the top spot in the Western Conference, but faltered in the latter part of the season.

With the conclusion of the season came changes and shifts within the team's roster. High-profile players such as Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler saw a departure from their roles within the Jets roster. These shifts have motivated Morrissey even further now.

As the offseason draws to a close, Morrissey is all focused on the journey toward the Stanley Cup.