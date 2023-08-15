$57,200,000 Coyotes winger names NHL royalty as role models

In a recent episode of the widely followed "Spittin Chiclets" podcast, the talented Arizona Coyotes winger, Clayton Keller was invited as a guest. Amidst the discussions, Keller opened up about the NHL players who inspired him on his journey to becoming a rising star in the league.

When the topic turned to his role models, Keller didn't hesitate to reveal the players who had captured his admiration. He shared that he closely followed the careers of two NHL legends: Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane.

The mere mention of these names brought a sense of agreement to the conversation.

Keller said:

"My favorite players. I tried to watch every single game of those guys."

Keller's passion for the game was evident as he reminisced about watching their games diligently. He even confessed that he went to great lengths to catch their matches, including tuning in while traveling during his time in the USHL:

"No matter if I was traveling when I was playing in the USHL. We'd always throw it on and it was just awesome."

Clayton Keller's father had imparted a valuable piece of advice that stuck with him throughout his journey. According to Keller, his father emphasized the importance of learning from those who excelled in the sport.

It's no wonder that Keller chose Sidney Crosby as one of his favorites, given Crosby's reputation as one of the most skilled and influential players in the NHL.

The Coyotes winger also expressed admiration for Patrick Kane, referencing the way Kane played the game and the unmistakable swagger he brought to the ice:

"Both of them, obviously. My dad always said if there was someone to follow, it would be him. And I obviously have the posters in my basement of him and all the guys that to watch. So he was definitely one of them and Kaner, as well as the way he played and the swagger that he had."

Contract and career stats of Coyotes star Clayton Keller

Clayton Keller's journey to the NHL has been remarkable, and his talent hasn't gone unnoticed.

On September 4, 2019, he signed an impressive eight-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes, valued at a staggering $57.2 million. With a cap hit of $7,150,000, Keller's contract reflects not only his talent but also his potential.

Over the course of his career, spanning seven seasons with at least one NHL game played, he has accumulated an impressive 342 points in 442 games. Keller's contract will keep him with the Arizona Coyotes until the end of the 2027-28 season.