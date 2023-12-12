"6 games is a farce!" - NHL agent slams David Perron's controversial six-game suspension

Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron finds himself at the center of a storm after being handed a six-game suspension by the NHL’s department of player safety. The ban comes without pay and stems from a cross-checking incident involving Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub during NHL Game No. 412 in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The incident occurred at 13:50 of the first period, and Perron was slapped with a match penalty, raising eyebrows among hockey enthusiasts and drawing the ire of NHL agent Allan Walsh.

Perron, with over 1100 NHL games under his belt and no prior suspensions, now faces the consequences of his actions, forfeiting a substantial $148,437.48. The money will go into the players' emergency assistance fund. However, the response from Allan Walsh has added a layer of controversy to the situation.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Walsh didn't mince words in expressing his dissatisfaction with the Department of Player Safety's decision:

"The Dept. of Player Suspensions (aka the Parros Kangaroo Court) is a media/PR entity that has nothing to do with ‘Player Safety’. Baseball bat swing to players head? No hearing. David Perron-1100 NHL games without suspension. Zub played the next shift. 6 games is a farce!"

Walsh's post highlighted a specific incident where a player swung a baseball bat to an opponent's head without facing any repercussions from the department of player safety. Drawing attention to the apparent inconsistency in disciplinary actions, Walsh raised questions about the criteria used to determine the severity of suspensions.

David Perron Suspension Sparks Controversy Over Inconsistencies and Lack of Transparency

Adding fuel to the fire, Walsh continued his critique by emphasizing that David Perron's suspension came when no injury was reported. He pointed out that the concussion spotter didn't even remove Zub from the game, further questioning the justification behind the six-game ban.

Walsh's other X post suggests frustration with what he perceives as a lack of consistency and transparency in the NHL's approach to player discipline:

"There have been other incidents of players violently cross checking opposing players in the face. Teeth flying, concussion, blood gushing. 2 or 3 games. Here there was NO INJURY, the concussion spotter didn’t even remove the player from the game. The Violent Gentlemen is a joke!"

The agent's statement is not just a defense of David Perron but a broader criticism of the entire disciplinary system within the NHL. The comparison of incidents and the argument that players involved in more dangerous plays received lighter punishments raises concerns about the fairness and effectiveness of the department of player safety.