$62,400,000 Washington Capitals star finally addresses rumors surrounding his future

In the offseason, we have witnessed trade rumors and speculations surrounding Washington Capitals' center, Evgeny Kuznetsov. With the Washington Capitals aiming to shake up their top-six and make changes after a disappointing season, all eyes have been on the 31-year-old Russian. Now, as training camp approaches, Kuznetsov has finally broken his silence.

In a recent appearance on the podcast "Hockey On Kinopoisk" on Tuesday, Kuznetsov chose to address the ongoing trade talks. He refuted the reported trade request, claiming it was "not quite true."

He said:

"To be honest, I learned about it myself from the press."

In July 2017, Evgeny Kuznetsov signed a eight-year, $62,400,000 contract with the Capitals. He is set to be a free agent after the conclusion of the 2024-25 NHL season.

The scrutiny on Kuznetsov's performance was evident after the season, with General Manager Brian MacLellan expressing disappointment over his output. The Russian center put up 55 points in 81 games, one of the lowest scoring rates of his career, and saw his shooting percentage drop to a meager 7 per cent.

Despite the challenging season, Kuznetsov remains optimistic about his ability to bounce back and show his true potential. The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, are strategizing their next moves to return to the playoffs and infuse their lineup with young talent. Reports have circulated about Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha being on the trading block, but no concrete moves have been made yet.

With Spencer Carbery now at the helm, replacing Peter Laviolette, Washington Capitals may be taking a wait-and-see approach. Kuznetsov stated that he had a good relationship with Laviolette, though there were honest discussions between them about his performance.

Washington Capitals center Kuznetsov on Trade rumors

Amidst the rumors and speculations, Kuznetsov is trying to remain focused on his training. He stressed that most of these rumors are superficial. Nevertheless, he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of being traded, considering he holds a no-trade clause that allows him to decline trades to 10 specified teams.

"I tried to [separate] myself from it," said Kuznetsov. "There are agents, they are in touch with Washington and are doing their work. The club is constantly trying to improve the lineup. If possible, I will be traded, or someone else. I think nothing here depends on me."

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Kuznetsov's main objective is to prepare himself physically and mentally for the upcoming season. Regardless of where he starts the season, he is determined to prove to the team that he can be a valuable asset on the ice.

As the countdown to the new NHL season has already started, NHL fans will eagerly wait to see how the situation unfolds. Meanwhile, Kuznetsov's fate hangs in the balance.