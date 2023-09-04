$63,000,000 New Jersey Devils winger's hot take on team's Stanley Cup chances

In a recent interview on "32 Thoughts" with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt provided a candid perspective on the team's Stanley Cup aspirations. Having recently signed an impressive 8-year, $63,000,000 contract, Bratt shed light on the evolving mindset within the Devils' organization.

Friedman, known for his incisive commentary on the NHL, raised the stakes by suggesting,

"Maybe not this year but we're at that point: Cup or bust."

It's a sentiment that often permeates discussions as teams gear up for a new season and expectations run high.

Bratt, however, offered a measured response, recognizing both the immense challenge and the enduring pressure associated with winning the Stanley Cup,

"It's always a pressure thing to say Cup or bust because winning the cup is so hard. There's only one team going there."

Indeed, claiming the Stanley Cup is a monumental achievement in professional sports, with only one franchise emerging victorious each season. It demands not only exceptional talent but also unwavering commitment, determination, and a fair share of luck.

Bratt went on to reflect on the New Jersey Devils' progress, acknowledging that despite their impressive performance last season, they remain far from their ultimate goal. Although the team reached the playoffs, triumphing in the first round, they ultimately fell short in the second. To secure a Stanley Cup victory, they would need to navigate through the second, third, and fourth rounds.

"We had such a good season last year, but we're still so far away from getting to the end goal. We won the first round and lost the second round. We gotta go all the way and win the second round, third round, and the fourth round," he said.

The New Jersey Devils are on the right path

Nonetheless, Bratt's optimism was evident from his affirmation that the New Jersey Devils were heading in the right direction. The team's success last season is seen as a stepping stone, demonstrating their potential to compete at the highest level of the NHL.

"So we're still far away from our end goal, but I think we're definitely on the right path."

As the upcoming NHL season approaches, fans and pundits will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the New Jersey Devils, curious to see if they can build upon the successes of the previous year.

Jesper's perspective provides a valuable glimpse into the mindset of a player, one that includes the lofty aspiration of hoisting the Stanley Cup.