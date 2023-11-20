$66,800,000 Sens center Tim Stutzle throws shade at major US sport despite using its antics in OT winner

In a stunning opening night for the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden, Ottawa Senators' center Tim Stutzle emerged as the hero. He sealed a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings with a dramatic overtime winner at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Thursday.

Stutzle, who signed a lucrative eight-year, $66.8 million contract with the Senators, showcased his skill and resilience after the team squandered a four-goal lead.

The game-winning goal saw Stutzle make a remarkable play, swatting a centering pass from Drake Batherson out of the air and into the net with just two seconds remaining. Reflecting on the goal, Stutzle was modest in the post-game interview:

"I never really played [baseball] growing up. It was pretty lucky; I knew we didn't have a lot of time left, and I just tried to get it on the net. It was a great play by Drake to get it to me."

However, in a surprising twist, Stutzle expressed his disdain for baseball in an interview with Sportsnet, stating:

"To be honest, I hate watching baseball. I think it's pretty boring."

This candid remark adds an intriguing layer to the celebration of his walk-off home run, leaving fans and analysts curious about Tim Stutzle's unique perspective on sports.

Tim Stutzle's sensational season: From Mannheim to NHL Stardom

Tim Stutzle is making waves in the current NHL season with the Ottawa Senators, showcasing his dynamic skill set and contributing significantly to the team's success. In 15 games, the 2020 No. 3 draft pick has notched an impressive 20 points, with 4 goals and 6 assists.

Stutzle's on-ice displays have been truly exceptional. Particularly remarkable was his standout performance against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov 8, 2023, where he notched an impressive 1 goal and 3 assists, culminating in an outstanding +3 rating.

Stutzle's journey to the NHL began in his native Germany, where he played forward for Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. Despite a verbal commitment to the University of New Hampshire, the Ottawa Senators selected him in the 2020 NHL Draft, a moment announced by the late Alex Trebek.

Overcoming an early-season injury, Tim Stutzle made an impact in the 2020-21 season, scoring 29 points in 53 games and earning the NHL Rookie of the Month title for February. His leadership was evident as the captain of Germany at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he led the team to the playoff round and was named the tournament's best forward with 10 points in five games.