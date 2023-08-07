$67,600,000 Dallas Stars center addresses impending Finnish military service

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz has been making headlines lately, not only for his impressive performance in the NHL but also for his impending Finnish military service.

Despite the expectations of joining the army this summer, Hintz successfully applied for a reprieve and received it. While speaking at the SM final event of street running in Kamppi's Narinkkatori, Hintz mentioned that he hasn't enlisted in the army yet, but it is still on his agenda, likely to take place next summer. As of now, he has not discussed military service with the Dallas Stars.

When asked about his thoughts on conscript service, Hintz expressed a sense of patriotism and highlighted the value of the experience of learning essential skills and gaining knowledge that one wouldn't acquire elsewhere.

Roope Hintz inked an eight-year deal with the Dallas Stars in Nov 2022 worth $67,600,000, featuring a $12,000,000 signing bonus. His yearly average salary stands at $8,450,000. For the 2023-24 season, Hintz will receive a base salary of $7,500,000 along with a signing bonus of $4,000,000, making his total salary $11,500,000, and his total cap hit will be $8,450,000.

Reflecting on the previous NHL season, Hintz's team, the Dallas Stars, had a notable run, reaching the Western Conference finals. However, they were defeated by the eventual champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, in a 4-2 match. Hintz acknowledged that they played poorly, particularly in overtime, which proved to be costly.

Hintz also praised the physicality of the Minnesota Wild, emphasizing that they were even more physical than the formidable Golden Knights. Despite the loss, Hintz's personal performance during the season stood out, as he emerged as a star in the NHL, accumulating an impressive 75 points in 73 regular season matches.

On the subject of his summer training, Hintz reported that it has been going well, starting with some rest initially and then progressively moving on to practice sessions. He is gearing up to hit the ice next week for the upcoming season.

Dallas Stars have renewed Jim Nill's contract as General Manager

Jim Nill, the General Manager of the Dallas Stars, has signed a two-year contract extension after being named GM of the year. The extension will keep him with the team until the 2025-26 season.

Nill has been with the Stars for 10 years and has led the team to the postseason six times. He aims to build a winning culture and ultimately win the Stanley Cup. One of the highlights of his tenure was the successful 2017 draft, which brought in key players like Miro Heiskanen and Joe Pavelski.

Under Nill's leadership, the Stars have become a competitive team in the NHL. He hired Pete DeBoer as coach, who has led the team to the Western Conference Final.