$67,600,000 Dallas Stars defenceman aims to dethrone Erik Karlsson as Norris Trophy winner

Miro Heiskanen, the Dallas Stars' $67.6 million man, has set his sights on becoming the top defenseman in the NHL. He also wants to capture the coveted Norris Trophy as proof of his performance on the ice.

Heiskanen inked an eight-year, $67.6 million contract with the Dallas Stars on July 17, 2021. This indicates the team's immense confidence in the young defenseman's potential.

In a recent interview with NHL.com's Dan Rosen, Heiskanen didn't shy away from expressing his ambitions, stating,

"That's one thing I really want to win. I want to be the best defenseman in the NHL."

The 2022-23 season marked a significant step forward for Heiskanen, where he finished seventh in the Norris Trophy voting - a personal best. He showcased his offensive prowess with an impressive career-high 73 points in 79 games, all while logging an astonishing average of 25 minutes and 29 seconds per contest. This ice time ranked him sixth among all defensemen in the league.

Heiskanen elaborated on his offensive growth,

"I kind of knew that it is there, that I can score more points and be more involved offensively. I think I was able to put it all together. It didn't take away the defense by playing more offense."

Before the 2022-23 season, Heiskanen's career-high point total was 36. Despite his offensive surge, he found himself trailing Erik Karlsson, Cale Makar, Hampus Lindholm, Josh Morrissey, and Dougie Hamilton in the final Norris Trophy ballot.

Ever since he was drafted third overall in 2017, Heiskanen has been hailed as a franchise defenseman. He made his NHL debut at the tender age of 19 and has amassed 204 points in 354 career games. Remarkably, he has never averaged fewer than 23 minutes of ice time per game over an entire season.

Dallas Stars' championship aspirations at the forefront

Despite his burning desire to be recognized as the NHL's premier defenseman, Heiskanen remains grounded, keeping the Dallas Stars' championship aspirations at the forefront of his priorities.

"It's the thing I want to win, but I don't think about it too much during the season," he emphasized, "It's like I always say, I try to help my team win the Stanley Cup, but if there is a chance to win the Norris Trophy as well, that would be great. Hopefully next year."

The Dallas Stars made an impressive run to the Western Conference Final in the recent season. With a deep roster bolstered by the addition of Matt Duchene in free agency, they are poised to be serious contenders once again.