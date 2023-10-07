$68,000,000 Ex-Winnipeg Jets center is not regretting move to sunny Los Angeles

In a move that shocked the NHL during the offseason, center Pierre-Luc Dubois moved from the Winnipeg Jets to the Los Angeles Kings.

However, it's safe to say that he's relishing every moment of his new life in sunny Los Angeles. Dubois, who signed an eight-year, $68,000,000 contract with the Winnipeg Jets in June, has found a new sense of balance and happiness in the bustling city of LA.

The blockbuster trade that brought Dubois to the Kings has proven to be a match made in hockey heaven. In an interview with Daily Faceoff, the former No. 3 overall NHL Draft pick shared his deep appreciation for his new surroundings and the incredible work-life balance he has discovered in the City of Angels.

Matt Larkin, reporting on Dubois, conveyed the young center's enthusiasm for his newfound lifestyle in LA, who told him:

"It feels like …it’s easy. When you’re away from the rink, you’re in the sun, you’re doing things, you can go to the beach. You can really go out there and enjoy life. So when you go to the rink, it’s easy to put your work boots on and concentrate fully on hockey and concentrate on being the best player you can be for your team."

"Because when you’re away from the rink, you get to do basically whatever you want. It feels at times like we’re on vacation away from the rink. It doesn’t feel real."

Dubois' comments show the unique blend of career-focused intensity and leisurely relaxation Los Angeles offers. The city's abundant sunshine, picturesque beaches and vibrant lifestyle have clearly left a profound impression on the talented center.

Ex-Winnipeg Jets centers' family connection in Winnipeg

Dubois didn't forget to acknowledge his time with the Winnipeg Jets and the special family connection he had there.

His father, Eric Dubois, served as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. The arrangement allowed Dubois to maintain a strong family bond while pursuing his professional career.

Speaking fondly of his time in Winnipeg, Dubois shared:

"My parents are there, and I (got) to see my Dad when he (was) at home. Our schedules were kind of conflicting, so when I’d be at home he’d be on the road. But he’d come to every game he could come to. My mom would stop by."

"We lived 10 minutes apart from each other. I’d go see Moose games whenever I could. Honestly, it was almost a dream come true in that sense.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Canadian professional ice hockey center, now proudly represents the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL.