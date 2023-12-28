"7-0 at home is a disgrace": Fans react to New York Islanders' defeat to Pittsburgh Penguins

New York Islanders fans were left stunned on Wednesday as their team suffered a resounding 7-0 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena. The game, however, will be remembered not just for the Islanders' struggle but for a historic performance by Penguins defenseman Kris Letang.

New York faithful witnessed Letang etch his name in the NHL record books as the first defenseman to amass a staggering five points in a single period. His five assists fueled a six-goal second period for the Penguins, leaving Islanders fans in awe and disbelief.

Jake Guentzel's two goals and an assist, coupled with Evgeni Malkin's brace, contributed to the Penguins' offensive onslaught. Marcus Pettersson added to the misery with four assists, and goaltender Tristan Jarry secured his NHL-leading fourth shutout of the season.

Expand Tweet

For New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, it was a challenging night, facing 25 shots and conceding six goals through two periods. The frustration only intensified as the Islanders, who have now lost four of their last six games, struggled to find a foothold against the Penguins' relentless attack.

As the final buzzer sounded, fans in the arena grappled with disappointment and frustration, questioning the team's performance.

"7-0 at home is a disgrace. Glad I couldn't watch"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Penguins' historic night left Islanders supporters contemplating the adjustments needed for their team to regain its footing in a highly competitive NHL season.

Penguins blitz New York Islanders in a spectacular shutout rout

The Pittsburgh Penguins dominated the New York Islanders, securing a resounding 7-0 victory. The scoring barrage began in the second period when Rickard Rakell broke the deadlock at 6:44. Hw capitalized on a rebound following Jake Guentzel's redirection that slipped past Islanders' goaltender Sorokin.

Guentzel quickly extended the lead, notching two goals within 12 seconds. The first came at 10:15, redirecting a shot from Kris Letang, and the second was a breakaway goal orchestrated by Rakell.

A timeout by New York Islanders' coach Lane Lambert failed to halt Pittsburgh's momentum, as Evgeni Malkin joined the scoring frenzy, tallying two goals in the second period. Malkin's first goal at 12:48 showcased an impressive solo effort, while his second, a tap-in from Letang's backdoor pass, made it 5-0.

The Penguins didn't let up, as Radim Zohorna extended the lead to 6-0 at 17:13, capitalizing on a rebound in a 2-on-1 situation with Valtteri Puustinen. Puustinen then capped off the scoring at 9:48 of the third period, burying a one-timer from Letang's precise cross-ice pass.

This offensive outburst marked Pittsburgh's first instance of scoring six goals in one period on the road since March 21, 2000.