"$700 for a jacket? This league's a joke" - NHL fans blast league over Drake's OVO merchandise collab

In a surprising move, the NHL recently joined forces with Drake's October's Very Own (OVO) brand to release a limited-edition collection of NHL-licensed Original Six apparel. This unexpected partnership had the hockey world buzzing with excitement when it was first unveiled. However, as fans began to take a closer look at the price tags, the mood shifted from joy to exasperation.

The collaboration's campaign stars Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi, his legendary father, Tie Domi, and the iconic NHL defenseman Chris Chelios. These names alone were enough to spark considerable anticipation, and fans eagerly awaited the release of the merchandise.

Hockey fans soon took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their concerns over the high costs associated with the OVO collaboration.

A fan expressed their shock, exclaiming:

" $700 for a jacket? This league's a joke."

Another voiced their frustration, writing:

"These look very cool, but $700 for a jacket? Almost $200 for a sweatshirt? Come on."

Another X user said:

"I couldn't care any less about 'original six' bullsh*t."

Critics argue that the hefty price tags make the merchandise inaccessible to many fans, which goes against the spirit of inclusivity that the NHL should aim for. Comparisons were drawn with other major sports leagues that ensure their merchandise is more affordable, catering to a broader audience.

Many fans suggested that the NHL should consider expanding such collaborations to include teams beyond the Original Six, allowing fans of all franchises to enjoy unique and affordable merchandise.

While the OVO collaboration undoubtedly brought a touch of glamor to the merchandise offerings, it remains to be seen whether the league will address the concerns of its loyal fanbase and provide more reasonably priced options.

NHL Stadium Series 2024 in New Jersey

In February 2024, the league is preparing for an exciting double-header of outdoor hockey at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This thrilling event, known as the Stadium Series, will feature four prominent teams: the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

MetLife Stadium, famous for hosting major sporting events, provides a grand stage for these iconic outdoor matchups, offering a unique and highly anticipated experience for fans.

The first game will showcase a fierce divisional rivalry between the Devils and Flyers, igniting the competitive spirit in an outdoor arena filled with passionate fans. In the second game, the Islanders and Rangers will renew their intense rivalry in what promises to be a captivating showdown.

This double dose of outdoor hockey is set to be a memorable highlight of the 2023-2024 season.