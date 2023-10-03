$72,000,000 Buffalo Sabres winger addresses being trolled on social media over Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's rumored relationship

Jeff Skinner, the talented winger for the Buffalo Sabres, is no stranger to the spotlight. With an impressive $72,000,000 contract signed in 2019, Skinner has been a key figure in the NHL. However, recently, he found himself amid social media trolling, thanks to a connection involving pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.

During a press conference, a reporter brought up the topic to the Buffalo Sabres winger, saying,

"Um, are you aware that you've been thrown into the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce name?"

Skinner, with a mix of humor and casual indifference, responded,

"Yeah, that's what I've always gonna be about—the game."

The reporter pressed further, asking for the Buffalo Sabres winger's thoughts on the situation. Skinner, maintaining his composure, humorously replied,

"I don't know, I don't know what to say. Uh, I’ve never seen a football jersey with long sleeves. I don't know. Yeah, that's what I got to say about that one."

When questioned about Swift and Kelce's rumored relationship, Skinner offered a moderate response, saying,

"Uh, stay happy. I’m happy."

Buffalo Sabres Jeff Skinner presented Taylor Swift with his jersey

Interestingly, the Buffalo Sabres winger has a previous connection to Swift that adds an extra layer of intrigue to this social media buzz. In 2013, during his time with the Carolina Hurricanes, Skinner proudly presented Taylor Swift with his hockey jersey.

At the time, Skinner was known for promoting the game of hockey to new fans and openly expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift. Little did he know that this gesture would eventually lead to humorous references in pop culture.

As for the current situation involving Swift and Kelce, sources have emphasized that their relationship is far from a full-fledged romance. Instead, they are still getting to know each other, with a focus on enjoying each other's company.

Swift, known for her dedication to her music and her ongoing Eras tour, continues to make headlines in various aspects of her life. On the other hand, Kelce remains committed to his football career with the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL season, prioritizing his team above all else.

While fans online have already coined the term "romantic comedy" to describe their relationship, it's clear that Swift and Kelce are taking things at their own pace. Elle.com has coined the term for Swift and Kelce's "hanging out" situation rather than rushing into anything serious.

In the world of sports and entertainment, these unexpected connections and lighthearted moments often bring joy to fans and celebrities.