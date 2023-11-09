$84,000,000 winger Jonathan Huberdeau breaks silence after being benched by Flames HC

Jonathan Huberdeau, a Canadian professional ice hockey winger and alternate captain for the Calgary Flames, recently found himself in an unexpected situation during a game against the Nashville Predators. Head Coach Ryan Huska decided to bench Huberdeau for the entire third period, raising questions about the reasons behind the move and its potential impact on the team dynamics.

NHL insider Jay Onrait shared a video in which Jonathan Huberdeau opened up about his experience of being benched. The 30-year-old, who signed an eight-year, $84,000,000 contract with the Calgary Flames on August 4, 2022, acknowledged the disappointment of being benched but also hinted at using this experience as a catalyst for personal growth.

Huberdeau said (via TSN):

"Yeah, it was difficult. I mean, as a player, you want to be out there and help your team, but at the end of the day, I sat on the bench, you know, it's 20 minutes of my career, and that's it. I think I just got to move on and we got to win. That's all it matters. And it's on me to be better."

The statement reflects Huberdeau's determination to focus on the future. His willingness to learn and improve is evident.

Jonathan Huberdeau's remarks on his approach

Despite the frustration and humiliation of sitting on the bench during the recent NHL game against the Nashville Predators, Jonathan Huberdeau remains resilient and focused on the bigger picture. He emphasized that it was a coaching decision and that blame should not be assigned.

"Yeah, I always want to look forward," he said (via The Hockey News). "Can't think in the past. It's just frustration, obviously. It's humiliating. You don't want to be sitting on the bench and see your guys work hard on the ice. But it wasn't easy, I'm not going to lie. But it was a coaching decision, and I think you move on from there."

Huberdeau also mentioned having a conversation with Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska.

"We got me and Husk (Ryan Huska) talk it out and I think there's no pointing fingers," he added (via TSN). "You got to look in the mirror and I got to be a better player. And I know I got in me. I still believe. I still believe in myself. So that's what I just got to show it on the ice."

Jonathan Huberdeau is ready to put this challenging experience behind him and continue making significant contributions on the ice.