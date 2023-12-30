"84 this season, 100 next season" - NHL fans debate how many points Connor Bedard will end up accumulating in his rookie season

In his rookie season, Canadian professional ice hockey center Connor Bedard is making waves with the Chicago Blackhawks. As the NHL season progresses, fans eagerly anticipate and speculate the number of points Bedard will accumulate by the end of his inaugural campaign.

NHL Network recently sparked a lively discussion among fans when they posed the question on their X account:

"How many points will Connor Bedard finish with this season?"

The provided statistics, showcasing Bedard's impressive rookie ranks after 34 games, laid the foundation for fans to weigh in on the young center's potential.

One optimistic fan expressed high hopes for Bedard's immediate future:

"84 this season. 100 next season, if he gets Nazar on his line."

Another fan, while acknowledging Bedard's brilliance, took a more team-oriented perspective:

"85, but would be at least 100 if he had a team around him."

On the other end of the spectrum, a fan expressed concern over Bedard's Time on Ice (TOI) ranking among rookie forwards:

"TOI 6th in rookies? Yeah, he shouldn't win the Calder for sure."

As the season unfolds, the speculation and discussions around Connor Bedard's rookie season points total will continue to evolve. Fans remain divided on whether individual brilliance or team dynamics will play a more significant role in determining the young center's success.

Only time will reveal the true extent of Bedard's impact on the Chicago Blackhawks and the league. Thus, every game is a source of excitement and anticipation for NHL enthusiasts worldwide.

Connor Bedard achieves the status of being the third-youngest player to net an overtime goal

Apart from being the decisive goal in the game, Bedard's achievement goes beyond its immediate impact on the team's standings. At 18 years and 163 days, Bedard is the third youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal. He has followed in the footsteps of Sidney Crosby (18 years and 101 days) and Jordan Staal (18 years and 153 days).

The atmosphere at the United Center was electric with cheers as Bedard's heroics secured victory for the Blackhawks.