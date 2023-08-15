$90,000,000 Bruins winger recalls bizarre first encounter with David Krejci

In an exclusive interview, Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about his unforgettable first encounter with his idol and now one of his closest friends, David Krejci. The $90 million winger, known for his incredible skills on the ice, shared an endearing anecdote that sheds light on the unexpected and heartwarming beginnings of their friendship.

Pastrnak's eyes gleamed with nostalgia as he recounted the momentous day when Krejci extended an invitation to dinner shortly after Pastrnak's draft.

"My favorite memory is probably our first meeting after I got drafted," Pastrnak recalled. (I) was very open about that Krejci, one of my idols, and he invited me for dinner."

However, what ensued was a comical twist of sartorial contrasts. Pastrnak added:

"And it was one of the first days of me being in Boston, and I will never forget the day because I was getting ready for dinner for probably a couple of hours.

"I was wearing a dress shirt, nice jeans, making my hair. I was really nervous, wanting to look good. And then he showed up to the restaurant with Lululemon shorts, a T-shirt, flip flops, and his little hat. I remember that a lot."

Pastrnak's story revealed not just the excitement of meeting an idol, but also the humanizing aspect of professional athletes. He went on:

"I was always thinking, like, oh, he has such a big bicep. I didn't know he had a big bicep. I was obviously 18 years old, the skinny kid. It was unbelievable because, you know, there's one wanting to have dinner with your idol."

A decade since that memorable dinner, Pastrnak and Krejci have forged a deep bond.

"Flipping now from 10 years ago since we met, you know, now he's one of my best friends."

Pastrnak shared with a warm smile, underscoring the enduring impact of that seemingly unconventional first meeting.

As Pastrnak continues to dazzle fans with his on-ice brilliance, his candid recollection of that quirky encounter with Krejci adds a heartwarming layer to his journey.

Krejci's faith in Pastrnak ignites Bruins' Stanley Cup aspirations

As the Boston Bruins embark on a new era for the 2023-24 season, the retirement of veteran David Krejci marks a bittersweet moment for the team. Reflecting on his illustrious 15-season career, Krejci expressed unwavering confidence in the future of the Bruins. In a heartfelt message to his best friend of nearly a decade, David Pastrnak, Krejci shared their unique journey.

"Being from the same country as him, we hit it off right away," Krejci revealed. "He just did the rest. Smart, humble, and talented, look at him now."

Krejci's mentorship played a pivotal role in Pastrnak's evolution into one of the NHL's premier forwards. Krejci noted:

"He's come a long way. He's been through tough times. There's one thing he's missing, the Stanley Cup. And I think he has a good chance with the Bruins. Hopefully, they'll get it done soon."

With Krejci's retirement, Boston faces a transitional phase after a historic regular season. The team remains determined to avenge last year's early exit and set their sights on hockey's ultimate prize. As the puck drops on a new chapter, Krejci's belief in Pastrnak and the Bruins' potential to hoist the Stanley Cup shines brightly.