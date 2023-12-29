"$90 Canadian Dollars for a roster update btw" - Chel fans left trolling NHL24 over Stanley Cup trophy glitch

NHL24, the latest installment in EA Sports' NHL series, has been a favorite among hockey enthusiasts. Fans eagerly await each annual release, anticipating enhancements, innovations and the excitement of virtual competition on the ice. However, the discourse surrounding this year's edition has veered unexpectedly, sparked by a bold claim by a Twitter user.

"NHL 24 was ROBBED for Game Of The Year!"

The tweet sparked a flurry of reactions from Chel fans, the passionate community of players who immerse themselves in the EA Sports NHL game. Some of the responses shed light on both the positive and negative aspects of NHL 24.

One fan expressed a sentiment shared by many when they remarked,

"$90 Canadian Dollars for a roster update btw."

Another tweet highlighted a peculiar glitch within the game:

"The goalie crossing his legs is the cherry on top."

A more nostalgic observation came from a fan who noted,

"They’ve been using the exact same animation for the trophy celebration since at least NHL 19."

The banter didn't stop there, as one witty fan playfully remarked,

"Ya'll won the Calder Cup only running 15 skaters. Impressive."

Main features of the upcoming NHL24 tournament

The NHL24 tournament will include both in-person and online esports competitions for all 32 NHL clubs. The Club champion and the Club runner-up will automatically qualify for the EA SPORTS NHL 24 North American Championship knockout round, ensuring a higher seeding than Online Open qualifiers.

A special in-person NHL 24 WC qualifying event will be held during the 2024 Rogers (Canada) / Honda (U.S) NHL® All-Star Weekend in Toronto, Ontario. The top four players from this event will earn top-seed positions for the NHL 24 North American Console Finals.

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ esports event will not serve as an NHL24WC qualifier. Instead, the Club Championship winners from the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils will compete in a mini-tournament to determine the Stadium Series Champion.

In Europe, two Open Play events, the New Year's Tournament and the EU Chel Challenge, will be held. Winners and runners-up for each console (PlayStation®5 / Xbox Series X|S) in these events will automatically advance to Bracket Play with higher seed standings.

All events will be exclusive to new-gen consoles (PlayStation®5 / Xbox Series X|S) with enhanced cross-play capabilities in HUT and WOC modes.

Participants will use the Hockey Ultimate Team ("HUT") mode for all EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship qualifiers.

In-person events for the North American Championship, European Championship and World Final will exclusively use the PlayStation®5 console.

Responding to player feedback, the NHL24 World Championship will now conclude in April, aligning with the end of the NHL's regular season.