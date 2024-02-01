"A Canadian team would be pretty cool" - NHL fans left debating on what Sidney Crosby's next team should be

Recently, a post by B/R Open Ice on X (formerly Twitter) ignited a lively debate among NHL fans raising the question of whether Sidney Crosby, the esteemed Canadian professional ice hockey center and captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, should consider joining a team other than the one he has called home for his entire career.

The post was accompanied by the caption:

"Would you like to see Sidney Crosby play for a team other than the Pittsburgh Penguins?"

This post drew a myriad of reactions from passionate NHL enthusiasts.

One fan expressed excitement at the prospect of Crosby donning the jersey of a Canadian team:

"A Canadian team would be pretty cool, ngl."

One staunch supporter asserted:

"He won't leave; he'll retire in Pittsburgh."

Another fan took a more lighthearted approach:

"Only other team he should ever be joining is a broadcast team when he hangs up the skates."

One fan emphatically stated:

"As a Caps fan, no. He is a Pen and always will be. Just like Ovi is a Cap and hopefully will always be. I can't imagine those two in any other jerseys."

Sidney Crosby extended his point streak to seven games

The Pittsburgh Penguins secured a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, with Marcus Pettersson delivering the decisive goal at 2:43 of the extra period.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said:

"It was a terrific shot. Right under the bar... a goal-scorer’s goal."

Lars Eller marked his 1,000th NHL game by scoring his ninth goal of the season for Pittsburgh, while Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal. Sidney Crosby extended his point streak to seven games. He has scored 27 goals and 23 assists this season, making his points tally 50.

Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Penguins, breaking a three-game losing streak. Jarry said:

"We need these points a lot more than other teams."

Juraj Slafkovsky and Kaiden Guhle found the net for the Canadiens, who played their 7,000th franchise game. Cole Caufield extended his point streak, and Jake Allen's 30 saves kept Montreal competitive.

Guentzel's game-tying goal in the third period, assisted by Crosby, showcased exceptional teamwork. Crosby's assist marked his 50th point of the season, making him the 20th player in NHL history with at least 17 seasons of 50 or more points. Both Guentzel and Sullivan lauded Sidney Crosby's remarkable play.

Sullivan said:

“It was incredible. I don’t know how he saw him or knows (Guentzel) is there. We grow accustomed to it. He makes so many plays, but that was certainly a highlight-reel goal.”