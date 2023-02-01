"A comeback that's only happened three times in history" - NHL twitter reacts to tonight's games

Tonight's NHL games were a rollercoaster. They had high-scoring affairs, comeback wins and highlight-reel goals. Fans saw it all tonight.
The Carolina Hurricanes came back from a 4-1 deficit to beat the LA Kings 5-4 in an OT thriller. Sebastian Aho scored a power-play goal with 53.8 seconds left in the extra frame.
The Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Trevor van Riemsdyk led the way with two goals. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in overtime to secure the win for Washington.
The Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in OT. Tim Stuttzle racked up four points on the night with two goals and two assists. Senators captain Brady Tkachuk stepped up and scored the overtime winner. The Senators are now on a four-game win streak.
NHL Twitter reacts to the craziest night of games this season
Fans were buzzing about the NHL all night on social media. We have compiled some of the best reactions from Twitter:
"The highs and lows of NHL hockey… watched the jackets lose in ot live and 5 seconds later the canes won in ot" [email protected]
"Well..another disastrous third period leads to a loss for the Kings....just amazing they are still in playoff contention with as bad as they are in third period...#NHL" [email protected]
"Massive win for Ottawa! Will they contend for that final playoff spot in the East? It’s a tall mountain to climb, but anything is possible. #GoSensGo #NHL" - @granthakim
"The NHL, inching towards all-starar break, started all 3 games today at the exact same time. Actually insane. The people running the show there are brain dead I swear" [email protected]_33
"We were THIS close to having all 3 NHL games go to OT tonight. Only a very late #GoSensGo 3rd Period game winning goal kept it from being that way." - @bobano
"That was the best emotional rollercoaster I’ve ridden since the Sharks game" - @smb0693
"The Comeback Canes strike again! This freakin team is SPECIAL!" [email protected]
"Imagine if you had bought a ticket for any of the last three home games. You’ve seen:a comeback that’s only happened three times in NHL history,a thorough domination of the NHL’s best team,a three goal comeback on another OT winner" [email protected]
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place this weekend at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Teams will use this break to rest their key players and allow them to recover from any lingering injuries.
The NHL season is heading into the final stretch. The playoffs are scheduled to begin on Monday, April 17.