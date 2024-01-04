"A dirty player with a history" - NHL fans left debating over analysts' hot takes on Ryan Hartman's hit on Cole Perfetti

A recent incident involving Ryan Hartman and Cole Perfetti has left NHL enthusiasts divided. The deliberate high-stick incident with Cole Perfetti became the focal point of discussion in a recent Sportsnet broadcast featuring analysts Sam Cosentino, Jamal Mayers, Jennifer Botterill and Caroline Cameron.

During the broadcast, Mayers characterized Hartman's high-sticking as sending a message, suggesting a form of on-ice communication commonly seen in the sport. However, Botterill offered a differing perspective, asserting that such actions were not the appropriate way to convey a message to a young player like Cole Perfetti.

NHL fans quickly took to social media to express their opinions on the analysts' hot takes. One fan criticized the viewpoints:

"Hartman is a dirty player with a history. Weird take by Sam Cosentino and whoever the hell the other guy is. Botterill is spot on. And sportsnet continues to be a joke when it comes to hockey coverage"

Another fan joined the conversation, opposing Jamal Mayers' viewpoint:

"No, it was not the place. It was a sad place to hear @jamalmayers reduce hockey to old school vengeance sport. Agree with @JenBotterill Cheap shot not same as physical cross check during play"

A third fan took issue with Sportsnet as a whole, suggesting that the network is becoming "unwatchable:"

"Sportsnet is becoming unwatchable. Jeff Marek and Elliott Friedman are the only bright spots whether on air or podcasting."

As the debate rages on among NHL fans, it showcases the passionate and discerning nature of the hockey community.

Ryan Hartman received a fine for a high-stick incident on Cole Perfetti

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman received a $4,427.08 fine from the NHL's Department of Player Safety, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a high-sticking incident on Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti. Perfetti said that Hartman deliberately targeted him as retaliation for a cross-check by Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon on Wild star Kirill Kaprizov.

Kaprizov is expected to be out week-to-week due to an upper-body injury sustained from Dillon's hit. Despite not receiving in-game penalties, Ryan Hartman avoided further discipline due to a quirk in an NHL media-related rule.

Perfetti, who was mic'd up during the incident, recorded Ryan Hartman's explanation but, per reporting by Jeff Marek, the audio cannot be used for disciplinary action. This controversy stems from a previous clean reverse hit by Kaprizov on Dillon, leading to a heated exchange between the Wild and Jets.