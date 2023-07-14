"A guy that definitely brings a different perspective": Vegas Golden Knights praised for appointing former pro assistant coach

The Vegas Golden Knights made an impressive move on Wednesday by hiring Dominique Ducharme and Joel Ward as assistant coaches. The addition of these experienced individuals to the coaching staff has garnered praise from analyst Stu Grimson of the NHL network.

Stu Grimson said:

"Joel Ward, a great. A respected pro while he was current with at the NHL level. A guy that could find the back of the net, a consistent contributor. Great playoff performer. So a guy that definitely brings a different perspective."

Ducharme joins the Vegas Golden Knights after a stint as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens from February 2021 to February 2022. He played a key role in leading the Canadiens to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993 during the 2021 playoffs.

Prior to his time with the Canadiens, Ducharme served as an assistant coach for the team starting in April 2018. He also has a successful coaching background in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, having coached the Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Halifax Mooseheads.

In 2013, Ducharme achieved great success by winning the President's Cup and the Memorial Cup with the Mooseheads. Furthermore, he served as the head coach of Canada's world junior team, earning a silver medal in 2017 and a gold medal in 2018.

Ward, on the other hand, remains within the Vegas Golden Knights organization after serving as an assistant coach for the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights.

Prior to his coaching career, Ward had an impressive 11-season NHL career, playing for the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, and San Jose Sharks. Ward's experience as a player brings a unique perspective and understanding of the game to his coaching role.

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon's remarks

The announcement of these coaching appointments has drawn praise for the Vegas Golden Knights organization. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon expressed his satisfaction with the additions.

"We are extremely pleased with the additions of Dominique and Joel to our coaching staff here in Vegas," said Kelly.

He added:

"Dominique brings a wealth of coaching experience into our organization and has proven to be a successful leader at multiple levels. Joel has excelled in Henderson during the first three years of his promising career as a coach and we're excited for him to be taking his next step with us."

The Vegas Golden Knights should be commended for their astute decision to bring in former pro-assistant coaches with proven track records. With Ducharme and Ward on board, the team has strengthened its coaching expertise.

