"A hot dog IS NOT a sandwich" - LA Kings fan Will Ferrell caught on camera talking to a friend and fans come up with hilarious explanations

Hollywood actor and avid LA Kings fan Will Ferrell was caught on camera during the Kings' recent matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

The moment Will Ferell was caught on camera, he appeared to be involved in a serious conversation with his fellow mate in the stands. As soon as the video of him made the rounds on Twitter, fans were quick to react and gave their own hilarious takes on what they were discussing.

Here are some of the explanations given by fans:

"That a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich" - Xersis Dastur

"Based on his pal’s jersey, I’m gonna say it’s how to say “do the wave” in Swedish." - Mitch Peacock

"Is Ryan buying one of these teams?" - Joseph David

"Discussing different techniques used by Vancouver fans to propel thier jerseys over the glass and onto the ice, obviously." [email protected]

"He says I hope we don't play the Oilers in first round" -Puckstopper

Will Farrell has long been a passionate LA Kings fan. He's been seen cheering the team on many times from the stands.

In December, Ferrell opened up about his Kings fandom on the YouTube show 'Hot Ones'.

Ferrell sported a Kings sweatshirt and talked about how he mimics a video he made for the team whenever they showed him up on the jumbotron. When they cut to him after the hype video airs, he screams "Go Kings Go" while incorporating a karate chop.

"I don't know why I'm screaming because no one can hear me, I'm in a big stadium," Ferrell said in the YouTube video. "But that gets a really good reaction…it gets the place going…it gets the people going."

LA Kings defeat Vancouver Canucks 3-0

The LA Kings (46-25-10) hosted the Vancouver Canucks (36-37-7) at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday. The Canucks had 20 SOGs which were all saved by the Kings' netminder Joonas Korpisalo.

Arthur Kaliyev gave the Kings a 1-0 lead after scoring with a wrist shot at the 15:23 mark of the second period. Vladislav Gavrikov scored the second goal, scoring from a wrist shot at 4:03 of the third period.

Drew Doughty scored a third at the 18:23 mark of the third period to sail the Kings to a comfortable 3-0 win. The Kings will play their final game of the 2022-23 NHL season against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, April 13.

