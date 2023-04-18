The 2023 NHL Playoffs have kicked off with a bang, and there are already some exciting storylines emerging. One of the most intriguing aspects of the NHL playoffs is the emergence of several players making their long-awaited playoff debuts.

Let's take a closer look at five players who are expected to make their first appearance in the postseason tonight.

Top five players making their long-awaited NHL playoffs Debut

#1 - Jake McCabe

Jake McCabe, defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs

First up is Jake McCabe, a defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs. McCabe has played in 504 regular-season games in his career but has yet to appear in a playoff game. That will change tonight as the Maple Leafs take on Tampa Bay in the first round. McCabe has been a key contributor to the Leafs' defense corps this season and will look to continue his strong play in the playoffs.

#2 - Jack Eichel

Jack Eichel, acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights

Next up is Jack Eichel, who was acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights on November 4, 2021. Eichel has been one of the NHL's most dynamic players since entering the league in 2015, but injuries have kept him out of the NHL playoffs until now. He will be joined by teammate Ben Hutton.

#3. Ben Hutton

Ben Hutton, never played in the NHL playoffs

Ben Hutton has also never played in the NHL playoffs despite appearing in nearly 468 regular-season games. The Golden Knights will take on the Winnipeg Jets in the opening round, and Eichel and Hutton will be key players for the team as they look to make a deep run.

#4. Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi made his playoff debut last night

Moving to the Boston Bruins, Tyler Bertuzzi made his playoff debut last night in the team's opening game against the Florida Panthers. Bertuzzi had an average regular season, scoring 30 points in 50 games, and will look to continue his scoring touch in the playoffs. The Bruins will need all the offense they can get.

#5. Sam Steel

Sam Steel also made his playoff debut last night

Finally, Sam Steel of the Minnesota Wild also made his playoff debut last night against the Dallas Stars. Steel has been a solid player for the Wild this season, scoring 28 points in 65 games. He will look to use his speed and skill to create scoring chances for himself and his teammates in what should be a hard-fought series.

It will be exciting to see how they adapt to the playoffs and win the Stanley Cup.

