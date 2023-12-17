"A retired nobody has spoken": Marc Methot's take on David Pastrnak's controversial hit on Ryan Lindgren leaves NHL fans divided

Marc Methot shared his opinion on David Pastrnak's boarding of Ryan Lindgren which left the Rangers defenseman bleeding. The Bruins center was handed a five-minute major penalty and was ejected from the game for the hit.

Marc Methot tweeted:

"OK I’ll just say it and pile on all you want. This is now a becoming a trend in the league. Do players not know how to protect themselves anymore from hits? That’s a routine puck retrieval with pressure. Get the wall and absorb. Never reach for a loose puck."

Some fans were against Methot's take on the hit and roasted the former NHL defenseman.

"A retired no body has spoken" - PatrickYoung588

Other fans took Methot's side and agreed that Lindgren should have done better to protect himself.

Being a former defenseman himself, Methot seemed critical of Rangers defenseman Lindgren for not being able to protect himself from Pastrnak's backcheck. He also pointed out a growing trend in the league where players fail to protect themselves from hits.

Marc Methot criticized David Perron's hit on Artem Zub last week. Perron high-sticked Zub that landed the Red Wings veteran a six-game suspension from the league. Methot had initially suggested a 10-game suspension for Perron after watching the incident and even labelled it "gross."

Marc Methot hated Sidney Crosby in his Memorial Cup days

During his appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets, Methot recalled his first encounter with Sidney Crosby in the Memorial Cup. He said:

"I love Sid, by the way, I've got nothing but respect for him, but I didn't know him at the time. That put a bad taste in my mouth. Right then and there. I hated him."

The incident Methot recalled was when Crosby traveled with an entourage to the Memorial Cup game. Delving into the details, Methot added:

"I still remember being in the banquet hall the night before the tournament started, this f***** guy walks in with like his own security. So like, there's like three guys around him. And you know, when you're a 19-year-old and you're seeing this, you're like, 'What is this? Who does this guy think he is?'"

