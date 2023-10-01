"A shame how it ended": Brandon Sutter's retirement after Edmonton Oilers terminate veteran's PTO shocks fans

In a surprising turn of events, Brandon Sutter announced his retirement from professional hockey after the Edmonton Oilers released him from his professional tryout (PTO). The Oilers shared the news via Twitter:

"The #Oilers have released Brandon Sutter from his professional tryout (PTO) & the veteran forward has announced his retirement from hockey."

Fans, while saddened by the unexpected retirement, expressed their support and respect for Sutter. One fan tweeted:

"A shame how it ended but happy retirement Sutter,"

Another fan emphasized the importance of showing respect and recognizing the challenges Sutter faced due to unforeseen circumstances:

"Let's show some respect here, boys. This guy had his dreams and career ripped away from him due to some awful luck. Wishing all the best to him and his family."

Sutter's attempt to return to the NHL after a year away from the game, complicated by the effects of long COVID, drew admiration from fans:

"Have to respect the want to try from him. It would be insanely difficult for any athlete to take a year off and then try to come back after the effects of long COVID. Big props for trying. All the best to Sutter in the future."

More on Brandon Sutter's retirement

Brandon Sutter, a former professional ice hockey player, had a notable career with the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and most recently, the Edmonton Oilers. His retirement announcement came on Oct. 1, 2023, following his release from the Oilers' PTO.

Sutter expressed his gratitude to the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins and Hurricanes, as well as his coaches, trainers and teammates throughout his 13 seasons in the NHL:

"I’m grateful for the opportunity that Ken, Jay and the Oilers organization have provided to me the past few weeks. You need to be 100 percent healthy to compete in the NHL, and although my health continues to improve, in consideration of my health and family, I am officially retiring from hockey."

Sutter's NHL journey began when he was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes as the 11th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. Over his career, he appeared in 770 regular-season games, contributing 152 goals and 137 assists for a total of 289 points.

While his retirement marks the end of his professional hockey career, fans will undoubtedly remember the impact he had on the teams he played for and the sport as a whole.